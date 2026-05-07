Verizon raises postpaid price

Verizon

Verizon

Droid Life

Maybe it's not all that bad?

Verizon

Verizon





Recommended For You What does this move signal? Another bad quarter loading. A sign that other carriers will also raise prices. Time to switch to cable. As long as locked-in rates are stable I don't care. Vote 347 Votes





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Carriers love downplaying price hikes by pointing to baked-in benefits that previously weren't there. However, the increasing number of consumers choosing cable instead of the Big 3 indicates that customers don't want to pay for extras.



While Verizon is trying to soften the blow with these superfluous perks, this is still a price hike.

A new playbook

Verizon added



In this climate, carriers are getting creative about how they present price increases. T-Mobile also recently



The bottom line is that carriers seem to be doing anything but decreasing the absolute cost of service. In most cases, there are direct and indirect increases. Carriers love downplaying price hikes by pointing to baked-in benefits that previously weren't there. However, the increasing number of consumers choosing cable instead of the Big 3 indicates that customers don't want to pay for extras.Whileis trying to soften the blow with these superfluous perks, this is still a price hike.added fewer subscribers than its peers in Q1, AT&T had the highest churn rate, and T-Mobile 's growth slowed.In this climate, carriers are getting creative about how they present price increases.also recently increased rates for a service while giving customers more data. In another case, it removed a data bucket, decreased the starting price, and removed the price lock The bottom line is that carriers seem to be doing anything but decreasing the absolute cost of service. In most cases, there are direct and indirect increases.

If you already had Unlimited Ultimate 1.0 on or before May 7, your rate remains unchanged. The new rate only applies to new customers or existing customers switching to Unlimited Ultimate.While the core service hasn't improved, you do getFamily Plus and Identity Secure now. Family Plus is a $10/month add-on with digital wellness and safety tools to help parents manage a family account.Identity Secure costs ​​$5 per month and aims to prevent identity theft.That's a $15 value, and if you factor in the perks,actually saved you $10.