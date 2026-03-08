Apple’s pivot into “Ultra” products is going to raise prices across the board for everything
Expect Apple's products to start seeing increases in price, the company is getting ready to make even more premium devices.
The foldable iPhone might be named the iPhone Ultra. | Image by Fpt.
Apple has just released the MacBook Neo, a first-of-its-kind budget laptop from the company running on an iPhone chip and shipping in fun and bright colors. This foray into the budget laptop market is being carried out in tandem with a further expansion into even more premium — and much more expensive — products according to industry insider Mark Gurman.
The iPhone 17 series and previous flagship lineups from the company have been anything but budget offerings, and this is also true for other products that Apple has released. In his newsletter Power On, however, Gurman reckons that the company is about to start offering even more expensive products while simultaneously tackling the budget segments.
According to Gurman, several upcoming products signal a new approach over at Apple: even more premium and more expensive versions of its most famous devices. These upcoming products include the following three:
Gurman also points out the foldable iPad that has been stuck in development limbo for some time as Apple tries to figure out whether there will be demand for such a product.
This is, in Gurman’s opinion, Apple’s new pivot into “Ultra” products that cost more, deliver more, and will cover all segments of the tech market alongside budget options like the MacBook Neo.
In my opinion, there is clearly demand for even more premium products. Take the Galaxy Z TriFold, for example, which costs $2,899. When it launched stateside, the Galaxy Z TriFold sold out in mere minutes despite that ridiculously high price tag.
While many consumers will opt for the iPhone 17e or the MacBook Neo, just as many if not more will splurge some extra cash for the latest and greatest tech. Apple is on to something here, in my opinion, and we might just get to see even more premium products because of it.
Apple’s pivot into “Ultra” products
The MacBook Neo is similar to the iPhone 16e or the previous iPhone SE models as it is a much more affordable variant of one of the company’s main products. But there are new iPhone and MacBook models on the horizon that will push price tag figures higher than we’ve ever seen before just later this year.
Which price segments should Apple target?
Foldable iPhone, OLED MacBook, and more
A foldable iPhone render based on leaked designs. | Image by Fpt.
- The highly anticipated foldable iPhone
- AirPods with built-in cameras
- MacBook models with OLED displays
There is a chance that the foldable iPhone might even be named the iPhone Ultra, and the same is the case for the aforementioned AirPods and the OLED MacBook. Understandably, the foldable iPhone will be more expensive than its traditional counterparts and the AirPods, the OLED MacBook, and the possible foldable iPad will all see large jumps in pricing.
There is demand for it
