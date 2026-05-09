Epic Galaxy Watch 7 promo makes it a solid Watch 8 alternative
Should you really get the latest model when this option is so affordable?
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LTE connectivity, large 1.5-inch screen, and a discount that's too good to ignore. | Image by PhoneArena
For some, getting an older-gen wearable sounds like a big compromise. While this is definitely true for models that are a few years old, it's often less dramatic when a smartwatch has a single successor.
Take the Galaxy Watch 7, for instance. While the newer model is already out, this timepiece is still a fantastic choice for users seeking to complete their ecosystem and experience some of the best Samsung smartwatch tech.
Even better, unlike the Galaxy Watch 8, this bad boy often goes on sale, including right now. The 44mm variant with LTE connectivity, for instance, can now be yours with a very generous 38% markdown at Amazon, which knocks it down to about $205.
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Sure, its regular asking price of roughly $330 isn't all that high to begin with, but who would pass up a chance to save so much on this capable device?
Featuring a gorgeous 1.5-inch AMOLED screen and a stylish design, this model feels great on the wrist. It's also surprisingly comfortable to wear and relatively lightweight, so you shouldn't have a problem wearing it overnight.
By the way, in order to get sleep tracking data, you'll need to wear it while sleeping. It breaks down your sleep into different cycles and provides an estimate of sleep quality, giving you more context on your overall rest. There's also a camera coach on deck to help you develop healthier sleeping habits.
The timepiece also tracks your workouts, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and all the other extras you could expect from a contemporary smartwatch. That said, as we've emphasized in our Galaxy Watch 7 review, the device isn't supremely accurate with heart rate measurements.
Battery life doesn't stand out much, either. You may need to charge your model daily, especially if you frequently use it or track workouts during the day.
Despite its shortcomings, the Galaxy Watch 7 is still a compelling package for Samsung phone users. And now when it's 38% off, it's much harder to ignore.
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