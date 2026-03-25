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New high-quality renders reveal the likely design of Samsung's most unusual 2026 foldable

This is how the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide (unconfirmed name) will probably look when it goes official in the summer.

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Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide images
The wide sibling of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to look a lot like the iPhone Fold. | Image by Android Headlines
When it rains, it pours. I'm sure you've all heard the old saying, which perfectly applies to Samsung's 2026 foldable lineup. This has been in the news quite a bit over the last couple of months, and after the "standard" Galaxy Z Fold 8 was leaked in all its glory just yesterday, it's now time for the extra-wide brother of that book-style powerhouse to step into the limelight in factory CAD-based renders.

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That's basically a fancy way of saying that these images are probably extremely reliable (especially considering their typically very trustworthy source), but when it comes to some minor details like the exact size of the screen bezels, there's still room for last-minute changes and surprises (pleasant or unpleasant).

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Meet Samsung's direct iPhone Fold competitor


If the latest rumors are to be believed, Apple is preparing a first-of-a-kind foldable iPhone with an iPad mini-style design (of sorts) for a (long overdue) release alongside the "conventional" iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max this September.


And because preceding last year's iPhone Air launch with an ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge worked out so brilliantly for Samsung, the world's second-largest handset vendor is cooking up a book-style foldable expected to look extremely similar to the iPhone Fold (or iPhone Ultra).

That will apparently include a short and wide 7.6-inch primary screen and a... pretty weird-looking 5.4-inch cover display, both of which would be noticeably smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 7's 8 and 6.5-inch panels, as well as what we expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

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What upcoming 2026 foldable sounds more exciting to you?
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Now, this... quirky-looking device is referred to as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide in today's Android Headlines report, but I'm not sure I'm buying that as a final marketing name due to its obvious clunkiness. Then again, I'm not convinced Galaxy Z Fold Wide or Galaxy Wide Fold would sound a lot better either, so we'll just have to wait and see how Samsung solves this tricky branding equation.

What will make the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide special?


Compared to the "normal" Z Fold 8, that's pretty clear - a radically different aspect ratio for the primary display (of around 4:3, according to reports) that should enhance your video content streaming experience.

Compared to the iPhone Fold, it's obviously hard to know for the time being, although it's clearly not a good sign that the Z Fold 8 Wide apparently rocks only two rear-facing cameras instead of the three imaging sensors likely to be slapped on the back of the tall and narrow Galaxy Z Fold 8.


Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone is also rumored to come with two rear cameras, so the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide still has a decent chance of matching its primary competitor in that department, but probably not eclipse it.

Even as far as battery capacity is concerned, the iPhone Fold is amazingly tipped to outdo its rival 5,500mAh to no more than 5,000mAh, while the Z Fold 8 Wide should at least win the charging support battle with respectable 45W speeds.

Naturally, it's far too early to know the foldable iPhone's dimensions, so for the time being, hardcore Samsung fans can at least hope to put that in the win column as well with 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.9mm unfolded measurements and 123.9 x 82.2 x 9.8mm in folded form.

The price point will be the make-or-break detail


There's no way to know now if the Galaxy S25 Edge would have found more success at a lower starting price than $1,100, but... it certainly wouldn't have hurt its chances at clicking with the masses.

Similarly, it would probably be wise of Samsung to not price the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Wide the same, especially if the former holds certain advantages over the latter (like an extra camera and possibly a slightly larger battery).

Of course, we don't yet know how much the iPhone Fold is supposed to cost, but because everyone expects the device to sell in millions and millions of units by the end of the year regardless of its list price, Samsung should take every precaution it can and make the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide as affordable as humanly possible. It's the only way.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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