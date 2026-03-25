New high-quality renders reveal the likely design of Samsung's most unusual 2026 foldable





Recommended For You That's basically a fancy way of saying that these images are probably extremely reliable (especially considering their That's basically a fancy way of saying that these images are probably extremely reliable (especially considering their typically very trustworthy source ), but when it comes to some minor details like the exact size of the screen bezels, there's still room for last-minute changes and surprises (pleasant or unpleasant).

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Meet Samsung's direct iPhone Fold competitor

















Galaxy Z Fold 8 That will apparently include a short and wide 7.6-inch primary screen and a... pretty weird-looking 5.4-inch cover display, both of which would be noticeably smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 's 8 and 6.5-inch panels, as well as what we expect from the



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What upcoming 2026 foldable sounds more exciting to you? This Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. The "normal" Galaxy Z Fold 8. The Galaxy Z Flip 8. The first-ever iPhone Fold. A different model from a different brand. I still don't like foldables. Vote 26 Votes





Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide in today's Android Headlines report, but I'm not sure I'm buying that as a final marketing name due to its obvious clunkiness. Then again, I'm not convinced Now, this... quirky-looking device is referred to as theWide in today's Android Headlines report, but I'm not sure I'm buying that as a final marketing name due to its obvious clunkiness. Then again, I'm not convinced Galaxy Z Fold Wide or Galaxy Wide Fold would sound a lot better either, so we'll just have to wait and see how Samsung solves this tricky branding equation.

What will make the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide special?





Compared to the "normal" Z Fold 8 , that's pretty clear - a radically different aspect ratio for the primary display (of around 4:3, according to reports) that should enhance your video content streaming experience.





iPhone Fold Z Fold 8 Wide apparently rocks only two rear-facing cameras instead of the three imaging sensors likely to be slapped on the back of the tall and narrow Galaxy Z Fold 8 . Compared to the, it's obviously hard to know for the time being, although it's clearly not a good sign that theWide apparently rocks only two rear-facing cameras instead of the three imaging sensors likely to be slapped on the back of the tall and narrow









Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone is also rumored to come with two rear cameras, so the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide still has a decent chance of matching its primary competitor in that department, but probably not eclipse it.









foldable iPhone 's dimensions, so for the time being, hardcore Naturally, it's far too early to know the's dimensions, so for the time being, hardcore Samsung fans can at least hope to put that in the win column as well with 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.9mm unfolded measurements and 123.9 x 82.2 x 9.8mm in folded form.

The price point will be the make-or-break detail





There's no way to know now if the Galaxy S25 Edge would have found more success at a lower starting price than $1,100, but... it certainly wouldn't have hurt its chances at clicking with the masses.

Similarly, it would probably be wise of Samsung to not price the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Wide the same, especially if the former holds certain advantages over the latter (like an extra camera and possibly a slightly larger battery).





iPhone Fold is supposed to cost, but because everyone expects the device to Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide as affordable as humanly possible. It's the only way. Of course, we don't yet know how much theis supposed to cost, but because everyone expects the device to sell in millions and millions of units by the end of the year regardless of its list price, Samsung should take every precaution it can and make theWide as affordable as humanly possible. It's the only way.

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