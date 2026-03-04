1TB Razr Ultra (2025) plunges by up to $900 with $700 guaranteed plus free earbuds

Trade-in Gift Razr Ultra (2025) 1TB: Save up to $900 + freebie! $599 99 $1499 99 $900 off (60%) Snag the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) at a massive $700 discount directly from Motorola's official store. You can even push those savings further with an extra $200 off via trade-in, and the tech giant is even throwing in a free pair of Moto Buds+ to sweeten the pot. Don't miss out! Buy at Motorola

But wait, the goodies don’t stop there! On top of the savings, you’ll also score free Moto Buds+ if you opt for the 1TB model or a free Moto Tag if you go for the 512GB version—which I don’t think anyone will, given that you can snag the top-of-the-line variant for the same price. Just be sure to act quickly and save while you can, as this deal has been live for a couple of weeks now and there’s no telling when the promo might expire. Believe me, you definitely don’t want to miss out!Equipped with Qualcomm’s former flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, this phone packs an insane amount of firepower. There’s nothing that can stand in its way, so you’ll be able to run demanding apps or play heavy games without any drama.Of course, a phone like this should also boast a stunning display, which is why you’ll find a 7.0-inch AMOLED screen when you unfold it. As you’d imagine, the panel delivers exceptional visuals, boasting a 2912 x 1224 resolution, HDR support, and even support for Dolby Vision. And unlike most phones capped at a 120Hz refresh rate, our friend here hits 165Hz, delivering silky-smooth scrolling and animations.The camera performance is also superb, with the 50MP main snapper taking high-quality photos with vibrant colors. Meanwhile, the 4,700 mAh battery on deck can easily last you the whole day. And when it’s time for a top-up, you can expect the 68W charging to bring it to 100% in just about 43 minutes.I could easily turn this article into a 2,000-word piece about how awesome the Razr Ultra (2025) is, especially when you can snag it for as low as $599.99 with a trade-in, plus free earbuds. However, I don’t want to make it too long, so I’ll finish with the following advice: don’t wait—save big now, as it may be too late tomorrow!