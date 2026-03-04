1TB Razr Ultra (2025) plunges by up to $900 with $700 guaranteed plus free earbuds
The Razr Ultra (2025) shown outdoors, highlighting its vibrant display. | Image by PhoneArena
Being a clamshell-foldable fan, currently rocking a Razr phone as my daily driver, I must admit that I have a soft spot for Motorola’s foldables—especially when they are selling at bonkers discounts. And with Motorola’s current deal on its Razr Ultra (2025), a "bonkers discount" is an understatement.
While the 1TB version of this bad boy will usually set you back an eye-watering $1,499.99, you can currently snag a unit for only $799.99. Nope, that’s not a typo. The phone is indeed selling for $700 off its price at the official store. In fact, this is the same price the 512GB model is currently available at, so you’ll basically score a free storage upgrade. The best part is that these are instant savings, meaning you don’t even need to trade in a device. That said, trading in an eligible phone can slash an extra $200 off, bringing your potential savings to $900, which is just unbelievable.
But wait, the goodies don’t stop there! On top of the savings, you’ll also score free Moto Buds+ if you opt for the 1TB model or a free Moto Tag if you go for the 512GB version—which I don’t think anyone will, given that you can snag the top-of-the-line variant for the same price. Just be sure to act quickly and save while you can, as this deal has been live for a couple of weeks now and there’s no telling when the promo might expire. Believe me, you definitely don’t want to miss out!
Of course, a phone like this should also boast a stunning display, which is why you’ll find a 7.0-inch AMOLED screen when you unfold it. As you’d imagine, the panel delivers exceptional visuals, boasting a 2912 x 1224 resolution, HDR support, and even support for Dolby Vision. And unlike most phones capped at a 120Hz refresh rate, our friend here hits 165Hz, delivering silky-smooth scrolling and animations.
The camera performance is also superb, with the 50MP main snapper taking high-quality photos with vibrant colors. Meanwhile, the 4,700 mAh battery on deck can easily last you the whole day. And when it’s time for a top-up, you can expect the 68W charging to bring it to 100% in just about 43 minutes.
I could easily turn this article into a 2,000-word piece about how awesome the Razr Ultra (2025) is, especially when you can snag it for as low as $599.99 with a trade-in, plus free earbuds. However, I don’t want to make it too long, so I’ll finish with the following advice: don’t wait—save big now, as it may be too late tomorrow!
