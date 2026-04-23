These leaked images and promo video show off Motorola's Razr 70 Ultra flagship in even more detail





Well, you're probably right, but it can't hurt to get further confirmation of the flip phone's glorious colorways and check out that stunning (albeit largely unchanged) Well, you're probably right, but it can't hurt to get further confirmation of the flip phone's glorious colorways and check out that stunning (albeit largely unchanged) Razr 70 Ultra design in a new set of high-quality pictures and even what looks like an official 43-second video leaked by the legendary Evan Blass

Any surprising last-minute revelations?





Galaxy Z Flip 7 (and Z Flip 8 ) rival is once again depicted in a gorgeous Pantone Orient Blue hue with an Alcantara finish and an... arguably even more eye-catching Pantone Cocoa shade with a matte wooden texture. It sure doesn't look like it, at least to me, as Motorola 's next big(and) rival is once again depicted in a gorgeous Pantone Orient Blue hue with an Alcantara finish and an... arguably even more eye-catching Pantone Cocoa shade with a matte wooden texture.









The difference between these new images and the ones leaked earlier this month, of course, is that we're now looking at (presumably official and fully polished) promotional material, so the two undeniably beautiful paint jobs are (professionally) made to pop, turn heads, and possibly cause a little drool to leave your mouth.



Recommended For You

The undoubtedly massive primary and secondary screens of the Razr 70 Ultra , aka Razr Ultra (2026), are also showcased in all their glory today, along with the handset's two rear-facing cameras and one centered front-facing snapper.





Do you wish more smartphone makers would adopt unique colors and finishes like these? Yes, that would be great. Yes, but only if they can differentiate them from Motorola's No, I actually do not like these colors and finishes. I don't really care that much about colors and finishes. Vote 4 Votes





One image offers us a little peek under the upcoming phone's hood to presumably highlight the durability of its hinge, while the 43-second video that Motorola is likely to run as a TV or online commercial in select markets (with added audio and promotional text) focuses on key selling points like blazing fast charging, rear and front camera performance, and the customization abilities of the cover display.

Any unanswered questions regarding specs?





7-inch primary AMOLED screen with 2992 x 1224 pixel resolution and 165Hz refresh rate technology;

4-inch secondary AMOLED panel with 1272 x 1080 pixel resolution and 165Hz refresh rate support;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor;

256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants;

12 and 16GB RAM options;

50MP primary rear-facing camera;

50MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens;

50MP front-facing camera;

5,000mAh battery;

68W charging capabilities;

Android 16 ;

; USB-C, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC;

IP48 water and dust resistance;

171.48 x 73.99 x 7.19mm dimensions (unfolded);

88 x 74.1 x 15.8mm dimensions (folded);

199 grams weight.





Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Technically, none of this stuff is etched in stone just yet. But every tidbit rumored over the last month or so sounds plausible... and extremely familiar. Yes, I'm afraid the Razr 70 Ultra is unlikely to change much about its predecessor's specs and features, only doing a typical processor upgrade and adding a little more battery juice over the Technically, none of this stuff is etched in stone just yet. But every tidbit rumored over the last month or so sounds plausible... and extremely familiar. Yes, I'm afraid theis unlikely to change much about its predecessor's specs and features, only doing a typical processor upgrade and adding a little more battery juice over the Razr 60 Ultra while essentially keeping the product dimensions and weight unchanged.









Of course, not everything is out of the bag yet, and although I doubt it, maybe Motorola will surprise us on the wireless charging front with an improvement over the Razr 60 Ultra's already impressive 30W support.

What about Razr Ultra (2026) prices?





Galaxy Z Flip 7 This sounds like the upcoming foldable's Achilles' heel, as US pricing is reportedly set at $1,499.99 with 512GB internal storage space and 16GB RAM. That would be a $200 hike over the first-gen Razr Ultra 's starting price in a similar configuration last year, and while I understand times are tough for practically all smartphone manufacturers, Motorola should also understand it's going to be hard to justify a Razr Ultra (2026) purchase when the 2025 edition and Samsung's 2025-releasedare so much cheaper.





Razr 70 Ultra name on the old continent shortly after The Razr Ultra (2026) will likely be released under thename on the old continent shortly after a global April 29 announcement , and while I'd normally expect European prices to be even higher, there's a chance the handset will start at 12GB RAM and 256GB storage around those parts and thus not break the bank.

Is the Razr Ultra (2026) doomed?





Maybe not. After all, the Razr Ultra (2025) scored some massive discounts relatively soon after its commercial debut, so maybe Motorola will give the 2026 generation the same treatment and drop that extravagant aforementioned US price to $1,299.99 or $1,199.99 by, say, June or July.













That sounds like a very crowded market all of a sudden that Motorola is obviously unlikely to dominate, but in which the brand can absolutely continue to compete for the foreseeable future.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible