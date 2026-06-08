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This macOS 27 feature practically confirms the foldable iPhone Ultra is launching soon

Apple’s new software is full of references for the unannounced foldable iPhone.

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Ilia Temelkov
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A render of the iPhone Ultra.
The iPhone Ultra is apparently coming soon. | Image by fpt.
Apple is famous for almost never talking about products that are not nearly ready. For better or worse, that has never kept the company’s plans under cover, and the foldable iPhone Ultra is a great example of it. However, we may now have the first official signals that the device is coming soon.

iPhone Mirroring on macOS 27 alludes to the foldable iPhone


Shortly after announcing its new software updates, Apple released the first developer betas, including of the macOS 27. Among the many new features, the new desktop OS also has an intriguing update to the iPhone Mirroring.


For the first time, users can resize the app’s window to a horizontal display. Discovered by researcher Aaron Perris, the new option displays the phone’s content as if it were a wider device. Maybe an iPad or, you know, a wide-screen foldable iPhone that’s yet to be announced.

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iOS 27 code also references foldable features


Apple also launched the iOS 27 beta and developer frameworks, which appear to reference its foldable iPhone. Spotted by Sam Henri Gold, the frameworks include lines mentioning “foldState” and “angleDegrees.”



Even more revealing is a check to get the total count of built-in displays. Such a tool wouldn’t be necessary for current iPhone models, all of which come with just one display.

Never mentioned, but still present


The iPhone Ultra has been the subject of numerous leaks, which have revealed some of its key specs. For example, those two built-in displays may include a 7.8-inch screen on the inside and a 5.5-inch on the outside.

What would make you consider buying a foldable iPhone?
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Unlike most foldables, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the iPhone Ultra will be a shorter and wider device. The design has sparked rumors about a similar wide Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Huawei already launched its own wide Pura X Max.

My colleague Sebastian argues that Apple should, I quote, let the teasers out and show the curves, hinges, and mostly software of its foldable. He thinks the July Galaxy Unpacked event could prompt such a move, but I doubt that would be the case. Apple just doesn’t do such things, and I can’t see a reason to begin now.
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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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