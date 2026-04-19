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Apple made a design choice for the iPhone Ultra that might seem confusing at first

The iPhone Ultra has a feature that feels like it shouldn't be there, but Apple has an explanation that makes sense.

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Realistic render of foldable iPhone Ultra
The iPhone Ultra is taking a leaf out of its counterparts' book. | Image by Ben Geskin
The upcoming iPhone Ultra will adopt a new feature from its standard iPhone counterparts. This design choice might seem confusing at first, but Apple has a very good reason for why its foldable iPhone is being made the way it is.

Lacking in space


The iPhone Ultra, according to leaked specifications, is going to be a very slim phone. When unfolded, it will be even slimmer than the iPhone Air, which was made for customers who preferred aesthetics over practicality.

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As such, there’s not much space inside the chassis for Apple to work with, which is why the phone isn’t going to have Face ID either. Despite that, the company is including a camera control button on the iPhone Ultra.

Camera control button for the iPhone Ultra




According to a report (translated source), the iPhone Ultra will also come with a camera control button. It will apparently be found on the right side of the phone — on the top edge, most likely — when the phone is being used while unfolded.

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Apple has reportedly explained why it is including a camera control button on the iPhone Ultra despite being pressed for space.

Apple explains its design choices


According to the report, the company has decided to add the camera control button to the iPhone Ultra to make it easier to use one-handed.

For other foldable smartphones, users often have to hold them with both hands when taking a picture or recording a video while using said smartphones unfolded. Apple wants its user base to be able to control the camera without having to use both hands or fold the iPhone Ultra.

As such, important camera controls like zooming in and out or taking a photo are also going to be doable with this button, just like on the standard iPhone models. Apple believes that this will make the iPhone Ultra stand out from the competition as a much more practical offering.

What configuration would you have preferred for the iPhone Ultra?
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Not the only different approach


A different way of taking photos is not the only way that Apple is approaching foldable flagships differently with its own offering. Take the layout of the phone, for example, which is so different from the standard that both Samsung and Huawei immediately decided to make similar foldables as well.

But in the end, it’s going to be how apps work on the iPhone Ultra that will determine whether this phone is a success or something that won’t last more than two generations.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
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