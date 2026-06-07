AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled

AT&T

Verizon

What this means if you are on T-Mobile

AT&T

Verizon

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

That sticking point is Thomas's dissent. He agreed with the process going forward but argued that whenandpaid up, no carrier had ever gotten a jury trial in this kind of FCC action, so they had no way of knowing the option existed. For everyday phone users, the practical result is the same either way: the FCC keeps the power to police how carriers handle your location data, and that power just got a lot harder to challenge.The court only ruled onand, butshould not feel safe.and Sprint were hit with a combined fine of about $92 million in the same FCC action, and the legal logic the court just blessed applies to their challenge too. If you are acustomer, this ruling effectively closes the same escape route your carrier was counting on.The bigger pattern is the one worth sitting with. Carriers sold your location data, got caught, fought the penalty for years, and only now have run out of road. By the time accountability arrives, it usually shows up as a fine the company can absorb or a class action that pays customers pennies, while the data is long gone. The ruling is a win, but it is a reminder of how slow the system moves when your privacy is the thing on the line.