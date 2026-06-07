AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled
The 8-1 decision sets the rule for how the FCC can punish carriers from now on.
The Supreme Court's 8-1 decision reaches all three major US carriers, not just the two it named. | Image by PhoneArena (composited)
If you use AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile, the Supreme Court just settled a fight that has been hanging over your location data for two years. On Thursday (June 4), the court ruled 8-1 that the Federal Communications Commission can fine the carriers for mishandling that data without giving them a jury trial first.
The penalties go back to the FCC's finding that the carriers sold access to real-time customer location data to third-party aggregators, who then resold it down the chain. AT&T was fined about $57 million and Verizon roughly $47 million, and the two cases combined for more than $100 million.
The court disagreed, and the reasoning matters. Roberts pointed out that a carrier can simply refuse to pay, which forces the Justice Department to file a lawsuit within five years. That lawsuit would come with the jury trial the carriers wanted, so the FCC's fines do not strip anyone of their constitutional rights.
The carriers were supposed to protect that information under the 1996 Telecommunications Act. They did not do enough to stop the misuse, and the fines followed.
Not everyone is celebrating, though. Over on the r/scotus subreddit, one commenter sided with Thomas, arguing it was never clear the carriers could ignore the fines and that taking their money before telling them they could have fought it in court is not fair. The take was downvoted to the bottom of the thread, which tells you where the room landed, but it reflects the one real sticking point in the case.
That sticking point is Thomas's dissent. He agreed with the process going forward but argued that when AT&T and Verizon paid up, no carrier had ever gotten a jury trial in this kind of FCC action, so they had no way of knowing the option existed. For everyday phone users, the practical result is the same either way: the FCC keeps the power to police how carriers handle your location data, and that power just got a lot harder to challenge.
The bigger pattern is the one worth sitting with. Carriers sold your location data, got caught, fought the penalty for years, and only now have run out of road. By the time accountability arrives, it usually shows up as a fine the company can absorb or a class action that pays customers pennies, while the data is long gone. The ruling is a win, but it is a reminder of how slow the system moves when your privacy is the thing on the line.
The penalties go back to the FCC's finding that the carriers sold access to real-time customer location data to third-party aggregators, who then resold it down the chain. AT&T was fined about $57 million and Verizon roughly $47 million, and the two cases combined for more than $100 million.
How the Supreme Court ruled
The 8-1 ruling keeps the FCC's power to fine carriers intact. | Image by Library of Congress
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority, with Justice Clarence Thomas as the only dissenter. The carriers had argued that the FCC violated their Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial by issuing the fines through its own in-house process instead of going to court.
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What actually happened to your dataThe case traces back to a Mississippi sheriff who used a service called Securus to track people's phones without a court order. The FCC's investigation found that AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon had all sold access to customer location information to data brokers, who passed it along to outside parties.
The carriers were supposed to protect that information under the 1996 Telecommunications Act. They did not do enough to stop the misuse, and the fines followed.
When you find out a carrier mishandled your location data, what's your move?
Why is it importantThis is a privacy win, and it is one our readers asked for. When we asked where you stood ahead of the decision, about 70 percent of voters wanted the Supreme Court to side with the FCC, with fewer than 10 percent backing the carriers. The court delivered exactly the outcome the majority of you were hoping for.
Not everyone is celebrating, though. Over on the r/scotus subreddit, one commenter sided with Thomas, arguing it was never clear the carriers could ignore the fines and that taking their money before telling them they could have fought it in court is not fair. The take was downvoted to the bottom of the thread, which tells you where the room landed, but it reflects the one real sticking point in the case.
Not everyone agreed with the ruling, though this take landed at the bottom of the thread. | Image by BharatiyaNagarik via Reddit
That sticking point is Thomas's dissent. He agreed with the process going forward but argued that when AT&T and Verizon paid up, no carrier had ever gotten a jury trial in this kind of FCC action, so they had no way of knowing the option existed. For everyday phone users, the practical result is the same either way: the FCC keeps the power to police how carriers handle your location data, and that power just got a lot harder to challenge.
What this means if you are on T-MobileThe court only ruled on AT&T and Verizon, but T-Mobile should not feel safe. T-Mobile and Sprint were hit with a combined fine of about $92 million in the same FCC action, and the legal logic the court just blessed applies to their challenge too. If you are a T-Mobile customer, this ruling effectively closes the same escape route your carrier was counting on.
The bigger pattern is the one worth sitting with. Carriers sold your location data, got caught, fought the penalty for years, and only now have run out of road. By the time accountability arrives, it usually shows up as a fine the company can absorb or a class action that pays customers pennies, while the data is long gone. The ruling is a win, but it is a reminder of how slow the system moves when your privacy is the thing on the line.
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