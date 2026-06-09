Verizon down in parts of the U.S.

Verizon subscriber in South Atlanta says that his iPhone is in SOS mode, which means that his handset is not connected to a cellular network. Since 3:15 this afternoon, he can only FaceTime or use Google Meet using Wi-Fi. Verizon subscribers in the southern part of the United States are having issues with their service today . On the Downdetector website, asubscriber in South Atlanta says that his iPhone is in SOS mode, which means that his handset is not connected to a cellular network. Since 3:15 this afternoon, he can only FaceTime or use Google Meet using Wi-Fi.





Another Verizon subscriber, this one in Odessa Texas, has Wi-Fi calling only, and Verizon customers in Lubbock, Texas are also being impacted as are those in Amarillo, Texas where there is no mobile tower signals. 51% of the issues reported are problems with subscribers' mobile phones, 18% are getting no signals, and 16% are having problems with their 5G home internet.





Things must be so brutal for some Verizon subscribers that they are threatening the carrier. One customer from an unknown location wrote, "I’m suing Verizon this is beyond ridiculous I can’t keep doing this with an unreliable piece of crap phone service so see you in court Verizon ."



Recommended For You





The locations that have sent in the most complaints to Downdetector about Verizon 's service are:





Lubbock

Midland

Dallas

Odessa

Amarillo

San Angelo

New York City

Atlanta

Abilene

This is a breaking story and will be updated.