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Verizon down in parts of the U.S.

Other Verizon-powered wireless providers such as Visible and Straight Talk are also affected.

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Alan Friedman
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Verizon outage impacts United States | Image by PhoneArena
Verizon subscribers in the southern part of the United States are having issues with their service today. On the Downdetector website, a Verizon subscriber in South Atlanta says that his iPhone is in SOS mode, which means that his handset is not connected to a cellular network. Since 3:15 this afternoon, he can only FaceTime or use Google Meet using Wi-Fi.

Another Verizon subscriber, this one in Odessa Texas, has Wi-Fi calling only, and Verizon customers in Lubbock, Texas are also being impacted as are those in Amarillo, Texas where there is no mobile tower signals. 51% of the issues reported are problems with subscribers' mobile phones, 18% are getting no signals, and 16% are having problems with their 5G home internet.

Things must be so brutal for some Verizon subscribers that they are threatening the carrier. One customer from an unknown location wrote, "I’m suing Verizon this is beyond ridiculous I can’t keep doing this with an unreliable piece of crap phone service so see you in court Verizon."

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Verizon subscribers have reported problems with their Verizon service. | Image by Downdetector - Verizon down in parts of the U.S.
Verizon subscribers have reported problems with their Verizon service. | Image by Downdetector

The locations that have sent in the most complaints to Downdetector about Verizon's service are:

  • Lubbock
  • Midland
  • Dallas
  • Odessa
  • Amarillo
  • San Angelo
  • New York City
  • Atlanta
  • Abilene

This is a breaking story and will be updated.
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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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