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Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever

Google lowers the price of its entry-level premium AI tier, and doubles the storage.

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Mariyan Slavov
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Google is trying to expand its premium subscribers base. | Image by Google
Last week Google pledged to invest $80 billion into scaling its AI infrastructure, and now we have another aggressive move in the same direction. The company has slashed the price of its premium AI Plus plan to $4.99/month in a bid to expand its subscriber base, Android Police reports.

Almost half the price, but double the storage



Google's AI Plus was previously $7.99/month, $3 more than the current price. This is 40% down and a breath of fresh air in an economy where most of the prices have been creeping up in the past couple of months.

The prices of the AI Pro and AI Ultra plans remain unchanged at $19.99/month and $99.99/month, respectively. There is, however, another piece of good news for the entry-level subscribers.

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AI Plus now offers 400 GB of storage




The included storage with Google's gateway to premium AI has also been bumped up from 200GB to 400GB.

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The news was shared by Vikas Kansal, Product Lead for Gemini AI subscriptions on X. Additionally, in the comment section Google's representative wrote:

Storage updates are rolling out over the next few days. New pricing will take effect starting with your next plan renewal.
- Vikas Kansal, Product Lead for Gemini AI subscriptions


Google AI Plus features


The first tier in Google's premium AI subscriptions comes with a decent set of features. You get access to Gemini 3.1 Pro, the same model available in all premium tiers, including the most expensive ones, but with a lower limit on usage.

You also get a 128,000 token-based context window for uploading content such as PDFs, long articles, or blocks of code for analysis and summaries.

You can generate up to 50 4K images with the Nano Banana Pro model per day and create videos with Veo 3.1 Fast. You get access to NotebookLM Enhanced research assistant, and of course everything is integrated across Google Workspace — Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Calendar, etc.

Is this a gamechanger for premium AI?




It could be! According to Google, its AI models have north of 750 million monthly active users, most of them using the free service.

Lowering the price for the entry-level premium AI tier could not only let more people switch and use all the bells and whistles listed above but also help Google return some of the huge investment into AI and infrastructure scaling. This move could prove to be beneficial for both sides.
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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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