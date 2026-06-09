Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever
Google lowers the price of its entry-level premium AI tier, and doubles the storage.
Google is trying to expand its premium subscribers base. | Image by Google
Last week Google pledged to invest $80 billion into scaling its AI infrastructure, and now we have another aggressive move in the same direction. The company has slashed the price of its premium AI Plus plan to $4.99/month in a bid to expand its subscriber base, Android Police reports.
Google's AI Plus was previously $7.99/month, $3 more than the current price. This is 40% down and a breath of fresh air in an economy where most of the prices have been creeping up in the past couple of months.
The prices of the AI Pro and AI Ultra plans remain unchanged at $19.99/month and $99.99/month, respectively. There is, however, another piece of good news for the entry-level subscribers.
The included storage with Google's gateway to premium AI has also been bumped up from 200GB to 400GB.
The news was shared by Vikas Kansal, Product Lead for Gemini AI subscriptions on X. Additionally, in the comment section Google's representative wrote:
The first tier in Google's premium AI subscriptions comes with a decent set of features. You get access to Gemini 3.1 Pro, the same model available in all premium tiers, including the most expensive ones, but with a lower limit on usage.
You also get a 128,000 token-based context window for uploading content such as PDFs, long articles, or blocks of code for analysis and summaries.
You can generate up to 50 4K images with the Nano Banana Pro model per day and create videos with Veo 3.1 Fast. You get access to NotebookLM Enhanced research assistant, and of course everything is integrated across Google Workspace — Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Calendar, etc.
It could be! According to Google, its AI models have north of 750 million monthly active users, most of them using the free service.
Lowering the price for the entry-level premium AI tier could not only let more people switch and use all the bells and whistles listed above but also help Google return some of the huge investment into AI and infrastructure scaling. This move could prove to be beneficial for both sides.
Almost half the price, but double the storage
The new pricing of Google AI Plus. | Image by Google
Google's AI Plus was previously $7.99/month, $3 more than the current price. This is 40% down and a breath of fresh air in an economy where most of the prices have been creeping up in the past couple of months.
The prices of the AI Pro and AI Ultra plans remain unchanged at $19.99/month and $99.99/month, respectively. There is, however, another piece of good news for the entry-level subscribers.
What tier of Gemini do you use?
AI Plus now offers 400 GB of storage
We're updating the price of our Google AI Plus plan to $4.99/moor local equivalent (down from $7.99), and doubling the included storage, from 200GB to 400GB ️. Now you can unlock tools to boost your productivity and creativity - and get more space to store your photos,…— Vikas Kansal (@vikaskansalHQ) June 8, 2026
The included storage with Google's gateway to premium AI has also been bumped up from 200GB to 400GB.
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Storage updates are rolling out over the next few days. New pricing will take effect starting with your next plan renewal.
Google AI Plus features
The first tier in Google's premium AI subscriptions comes with a decent set of features. You get access to Gemini 3.1 Pro, the same model available in all premium tiers, including the most expensive ones, but with a lower limit on usage.
You also get a 128,000 token-based context window for uploading content such as PDFs, long articles, or blocks of code for analysis and summaries.
You can generate up to 50 4K images with the Nano Banana Pro model per day and create videos with Veo 3.1 Fast. You get access to NotebookLM Enhanced research assistant, and of course everything is integrated across Google Workspace — Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Calendar, etc.
Is this a gamechanger for premium AI?
Google has been investing aggressively in AI for the past couple of years. | Image by Google
It could be! According to Google, its AI models have north of 750 million monthly active users, most of them using the free service.
Lowering the price for the entry-level premium AI tier could not only let more people switch and use all the bells and whistles listed above but also help Google return some of the huge investment into AI and infrastructure scaling. This move could prove to be beneficial for both sides.
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