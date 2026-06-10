Despite Apple's massive gain, Samsung led the global smartphone market in this crucial aspect in Q1





I'm talking about profits, where Apple always reigns supreme (at a massive advantage over all of its rivals), but also smartphone production, which remains one of the only areas where Samsung continues to eclipse its arch-nemesis... at least for the time being.

The battle for first place is heating up













You probably won't be surprised to find out that the two giants are nearly tied as far as smartphone production between the first three months of this year is concerned as well, at least according to a fascinating new TrendForce market report





This puts Samsung in the number one spot, with 62.6 million units manufactured in Q1 2026 and a market share of 22 percent, although it definitely wouldn't shock me if a different research firm named Apple the world's biggest smartphone producer in a week or two.



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That's because TrendForce estimates the January-March iPhone production total at 60.2 million units, which is enough for a 21 percent slice of the pie, just one percent behind the champion's market share. This teeny-tiny gap is radically different from the distance reported a year ago, as Samsung managed to increase its production from Q1 2025 by 2 percent while Apple somehow boosted its numbers by no less than 20 percent.

Will Apple take the full-year crown?





You know I'm no Nostradamus, and I can't predict the future much better than any of you can, but if Apple and Samsung finished 2025 with an identical smartphone production tally after Samsung held a commanding lead during last year's first quarter, I think the name of 2026's overall victor is pretty easy to guess following the latest TrendForce report.









Samsung, meanwhile, is not doing very poorly as far as Galaxy S26 series demand is concerned either, but it is feeling the pressure of rising component costs to a much higher degree than Apple, having to increase product prices pretty much across the board and facing "weakening consumer sentiment" in the low and mid-end segments. As such, I see no way for the company to threaten Apple's supremacy... in terms of either production or sales figures.

What about the rest of the market?





For now, global smartphone production is not as low as you may have expected, dropping only 1.7 percent year-on-year to 284 million units in Q1 2026. But the market outlook is certainly not positive, with the year's total volume predicted to stand at 1.051 billion units, which would represent a decline of more than 16 percent from 2025.





And that's actually a rather optimistic scenario, with a "more severe" one calling for an "even more pronounced" annual decline "if memory price increases remain elevated" and top brands are forced to further adjust product prices accordingly.





Of the industry's top brands, Xiaomi already suffered a huge decline in Q1 2026, while Oppo managed to weather the storm... for now, increase its production by 8 percent compared to Q1 2025, and earn a place on the podium. Behind Oppo and Xiaomi, Vivo and Transsion retained their fifth and sixth positions, respectively, with relatively small year-on-year production drops... that are unfortunately expected to grow considerably larger soon.

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While major analytics firms like Counterpoint Research, Omdia, and IDC generally tend to focus on shipments when ranking the world's top smartphone-making brands, there are obviously other key indicators of a mobile tech company's success occasionally worth highlighting and discussing in detail.