Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price

If you thought the Moto G (2025) was affordable before today, wait until you see how much (or how little) Motorola's mid-ranger costs during Amazon's October Prime Day festival.

By
0comments
Motorola Android Deals Amazon Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Moto G (2025)
Can you get a decent Android phone right now at an even lower price than Motorola's deeply discounted Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and Moto G Power (2025) mid-rangers? Of course you can, and you don't even need to settle for a previous edition of the big-battery Moto G Power.

Instead, you can opt for Motorola's Moto G (2025), which is a low to mid-end handset released in, you guessed it, 2025 with built-in 5G connectivity and a hefty 5,000mAh battery of its own at a recommended price of $199.99 stateside. If you hurry, that price point can be lowered by 50 bucks, which may not sound like a life-changing discount, nonetheless making this thing too cheap to ignore... for what it offers.

Motorola Moto G (2025)

$149 99
$199 99
$50 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1604 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather Finish, Forest Gray Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Motorola

In addition to that gigantic cell, which promises to keep the lights on for "over a day" between blazing fast 30W charges, the Moto G (2025) shines with a surprisingly smooth 120Hz refresh rate-capable IPS LCD screen, as well as a sleek vegan leather finish, a more than respectable MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, and a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space (which you can obviously easily expand using a microSD card).

Naturally, Motorola also had to cut a few corners to hit that aforementioned $199.99 price point, equipping the 6.7-inch display with a decidedly modest 1604 x 720 pixel resolution and pairing the 128GB storage with a mediocre 4GB RAM count.


But at its lower-than-ever price (for Amazon Prime members only), the Moto G (2025) doesn't have a lot of very strong rivals, undercutting, for instance, the Galaxy A16 5G at its own Prime Day discount. Clearly, Samsung's notched 6.7-incher has nothing on Motorola's cheapest 2025 US phone in terms of style, although it's pretty clear which of the two will win the long-term software support battle.

While we're on that subject, however, I should probably point out that the Moto G (2025) is likely to receive one more major OS update than the aforementioned Moto G Power 5G (2024) due to its younger age, so if you care about that sort of thing (which you definitely should), it's clear which of the two is the better low-cost option today.

