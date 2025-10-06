The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains

Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Motorola Android Deals
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
Do you like taking notes and drawing stuff on your smartphone as you would on paper while not spending an arm and a leg? Then you probably love Motorola's Moto G Stylus line of budget-friendly Android mid-rangers with respectable specifications, and in the last few years, undeniably stylish designs.

Although the family has received a new member around six months ago, I'm here today to recommend the 2024 edition instead of that refined 2025 generation. That's because the older model is remarkably sold by Amazon at a $200 discount, thus undercutting its sequel by, you guessed it, exactly $200 at the time of this writing.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

$200 off (50%)
Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Stylus Included, Caramel Latte Color, Vegan Leather Finish
If that doesn't sound like a very hefty discount to you, it's probably because you don't know how much the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) used to cost back when it made its US commercial debut. Yes, this bad boy was originally priced at $399.99, which means that you're currently looking at saving no less than half of that amount as long as you're okay with opting for a Caramel Latte colorway.

The "Scarlet Wave" (read red) model is only marked down by $150, which is a pretty deep price cut too, but it's not completely unprecedented. That's right, the $200 discount makes last year's 5G-enabled Moto G Stylus mid-ranger cheaper than ever before, and perhaps the coolest thing about this pre-Prime Day deal is that it's not only for Amazon Prime members.

That means there's no real reason for bargain hunters to wait for tomorrow's official Prime Big Deal Days event start, as I'm fairly certain you won't be able to save more than $200 anytime soon.

 

After all, this is still a more than respectable budget 5G phone with a sleek vegan leather finish, a large and smooth 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate-capable P-OLED screen in tow, a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and no less than 8GB RAM under the hood, as well as a 5,000mAh battery equipped with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) doesn't change... much of that, improving the processing power, wired charging speeds, and the durability of the handset's surprisingly premium design, which is hardly worth an extra $200.

