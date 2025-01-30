Moto G (2025) Hands-on Review: Low cost, but is that enough?

Moto G (2025) Intro





The new Motorola Moto G (2025) is a good-looking budget phone with a vegan leather finish and we like its long-lasting battery. However, it has barely changed from the previous generation, while competitors have advanced faster.





At $200, the Moto G (2025) remains dirt cheap, but unfortunately for Motorola, it is in the same price tier as the Samsung Galaxy A16 (5G), which offers a much more vibrant AMOLED screen and a similarly fast processor.





So, does this new Moto G have any other hidden cool features that might sway potential buyers? Let's find out.





Moto G (2025) Specs













Moto G (2025) Design and Display Soft vegan leather and a bigger screen







One thing this new Moto G has going for itself is the look.





The vegan leather back is soft to the touch and pleasant, and the phone feels solidly constructed. It comes in just one color, but a rather universal one — forest gray.





Overall, it is on the larger side, with a bigger screen than before, growing to a 6.7-inch display, up from a 6.6-inch one on the outgoing model.





That has resulted in a slight increase of the physical size too — the phone is a bit taller and wider, but the thickness (8.2mm) and weight (193 g) remain unchanged.









You have your physical buttons on the right side. The power button doubles as a fingerprint reader, and above it you have two separate volume keys.





It's nice to see a 3.5mm headphone jack, that's one thing that rival Galaxy A16 5G lacks.



The unboxing experience, however, is barebones with just a cable, a SIM tool and some manuals included in the box.









Our big letdown is that Motorola sticks with an LCD screen for the new Moto G.





The older LCD technology does not give you the deep contrast or vibrant colors of AMOLED, and you get all of that on the Galaxy A16 5G.





Adding insult to injury, the screen resolution is only 720p, so the display is not as crisp as you might hope.





Display Measurements:







On the positive side, the new Moto G supports 120Hz refresh rate, so scrolling around feels smooth (when the processor doesn't lag that is).





Moto G (2025) Camera A main camera coupled with a much less useful 2MP macro camera







The new Moto G has the same rear cameras as before: a 50MP, f/1.8 main snapper coupled with a barely useful 2MP macro camera. No ultra-wide camera or a telephoto one is present.





The only upgrade is a new 16MP front camera.





Moto G (2025) Camera Photo Samples









So how do photos look in real life?





Like most phones, the main camera captures pixel-binned photos in a 12.5-megapixel resolution by default.





You get a decent amount of detail and colors look quite natural and pleasing during the day. Nothing extraordinary here, but nothing too bad either. White balance is mostly good, but we did notice a couple of images turned out a bit underexposed.

You can also capture Portrait mode photos, but only at 1X, and we usually prefer having a 2X option for portraits as it looks more flattering.





We are not in love with the 2 MP macro camera, though. While we appreciate having the option to capture macro photos, the resolution is too low and we wish images were more detailed.





It's also disappointing not having an ultra-wide camera on board.





Video Quality





The new Moto G records 1080p video with good video stabilization (usually, a weak spot for cheaper phones).





The lack of 4K video is expected at this price, so we cannot be too disappointed.





You can zoom up 6X, but there is not much detail, so we would recommend not going beyond 3X zoom.





Moto G (2025) Performance & Benchmarks Running in place







The Moto G (2025) runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which is supposed to be an upgrade from the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 in the previous generation.





However, the change in speed is so tiny, you probably won't even notice it.





That's a problem for a $200 phone, where one of the main concerns is the slow, laggy interface. The new Moto G does not seem to improve on that in a meaningful way, so unfortunately you have to get used to its often sluggish performance.









Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Motorola Moto G(2025) 790 Motorola Moto G 5G(2024) 843 Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 965 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Motorola Moto G(2025) 2067 Motorola Moto G 5G(2024) 1868 Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 1875 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Motorola Moto G(2025) 384 Motorola Moto G 5G(2024) 311 Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 367 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Motorola Moto G(2025) 383 Motorola Moto G 5G(2024) 304 Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 360 View all



You get 128 GB of built-in storage, which would be sufficient for many people, but we admit that some users might prefer having a 256 GB storage version.

You get 128 GB of built-in storage, which would be sufficient for many people, but we admit that some users might prefer having a 256 GB storage version.





At least you have a microSD card slot, though, so that's an option.





Moto G (2025) Software





The phone runs on Android 15 , the latest version of Google's software, so that's good to see.





You have your usual Motorola tricks like the chop-chop gesture to start the camera, and those are nice little touches.





Otherwise, it's a lightweight interface with only a few Motorola widgets added on top, and we like it this way.





Don't hold your breath for many software updates here. Motorola only promises two years of OS updates and three years of security updates. This is much shorter than the four years of Android updates and five years of security updates that you get with the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G.



Moto G (2025) Battery







The Moto G features a 5,000 mAh battery, same as the previous model.





This ensures solid battery life and with the frugal chip, you can expect more than a day's worth of use.





We are yet to run our in-house battery tests for this phone, but once we do you will find them in this section, so you can compare the numbers against the previous generation and the Galaxy A16.





Motorola, however, has bumped the charging speeds to 30 W, which is a nice upgrade. There is no wireless charging on board, but we don't really expect it from a $200 phone.





Moto G (2025) Audio Quality and Haptics



You get stereo speakers on this new Moto G and the quality is decent.





The phone gets quite loud and the sound is not too muddy.





The haptics (aka the vibration motor) are typical of these cheaper phones: they are a bit "buzzy" and not as tight as on flagship phones.





Should you buy it?







The Moto G (2025) is not exactly an inspiring phone and we are let down by Motorola's slow progress with the series.





At $200, it's a cheap phone, there is no denying that, but we feel that rivals like the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G give you more bang for the buck. The Galaxy has a more vibrant screen, longer software support, and a slightly better camera, all while having roughly the same performance.





Motorola is relying more on its brand name with the Moto G and its software tricks and solid battery life. The phone will get the job done for basic tasks, so we cannot recommend against it entirely. You should consider it if you find a great deal, knocking the price further down, but ultimately, the Galaxy A16 5G seems like the more sensible option.





