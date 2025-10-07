You can't resist the appeal of Motorola's well-rounded Moto G Power (2025) at its Prime Day price





Yes, the unlocked 5G-enabled Moto G Power (2025) is marked down by a Benjamin (or 33 percent) for the first time since its commercial debut more than six months ago, and unsurprisingly, you need an Amazon Prime membership to reduce your spending ahead of the fast-approaching holiday season. Yes, the unlocked 5G-enabled Moto G Power (2025) is marked down by a Benjamin (or 33 percent) for the first time since its commercial debut more than six months ago, and unsurprisingly, you need an Amazon Prime membership to reduce your spending ahead of the fast-approaching holiday season.

Motorola Moto G Power (2025) $100 off (33%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 15, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Two Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





This might just be the best Prime Day deal available today (and, at least in theory, tomorrow as well) for anyone who considers themselves a professional bargain hunter even though you're clearly not looking at one of the all-around best Android phones money can buy in 2025.









, for instance, is clearly also too expensive to be pitted against the Moto G Power (2025), and the same goes for Google's is affordable enough to be considered a decent alternative to this deeply discounted 6.8-inch giant, while the Samsung's Galaxy A56 5G , for instance, is clearly also too expensive to be pitted against the Moto G Power (2025), and the same goes for Google's Pixel 9a . Not even the Galaxy A36 5G is affordable enough to be considered a decent alternative to this deeply discounted 6.8-inch giant, while the Galaxy A16 5G comes with an outdated notch, modest IP54 water and dust resistance, a 90Hz refresh rate-capable 6.7-inch screen, and only 4GB RAM.





In contrast, the 2025 G Power (which is only 25 bucks costlier than the A16 at the time of this writing) supports 120Hz refresh rate technology while packing 8 gigs of RAM and boasting not just IP68 protection to water and dust, but IP69 and MIL-STD-810H certifications as well for a degree of durability a lot of significantly pricier smartphones cannot match.



