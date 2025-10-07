iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
You can't resist the appeal of Motorola's well-rounded Moto G Power (2025) at its Prime Day price

This bad boy doesn't just come packing a big battery, but 8GB RAM, a 120Hz refresh rate-capable 6.8-inch screen, and a surprisingly robust body as well at an irresistible price.

Motorola Moto G Power (2025)
Because the vast majority of Motorola's mid-range and high-end handsets nowadays pack large batteries with a capacity of at least 5,000mAh, the Moto G Power (2025) had to be more than an endurance champion. With an almost surprisingly fashionable design, an extremely robust construction, and a silky smooth screen in tow... in addition to a hefty cell, this bad boy can be a smart buy at its $299.99 list price and an absolute steal at $100 less than that.

Yes, the unlocked 5G-enabled Moto G Power (2025) is marked down by a Benjamin (or 33 percent) for the first time since its commercial debut more than six months ago, and unsurprisingly, you need an Amazon Prime membership to reduce your spending ahead of the fast-approaching holiday season.

Motorola Moto G Power (2025)

$100 off (33%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 15, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Two Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

This might just be the best Prime Day deal available today (and, at least in theory, tomorrow as well) for anyone who considers themselves a professional bargain hunter even though you're clearly not looking at one of the all-around best Android phones money can buy in 2025.

Then again, it's obviously not fair to compare the latest Moto G Power edition with the likes of Google's Pixel 10, Samsung's Galaxy S25, or even the upper mid-range Motorola Edge (2025). At its new record low price, I'm not even sure what the direct competition is here, which is certainly good news for Motorola.


Samsung's Galaxy A56 5G, for instance, is clearly also too expensive to be pitted against the Moto G Power (2025), and the same goes for Google's Pixel 9a. Not even the Galaxy A36 5G is affordable enough to be considered a decent alternative to this deeply discounted 6.8-inch giant, while the Galaxy A16 5G comes with an outdated notch, modest IP54 water and dust resistance, a 90Hz refresh rate-capable 6.7-inch screen, and only 4GB RAM.

In contrast, the 2025 G Power (which is only 25 bucks costlier than the A16 at the time of this writing) supports 120Hz refresh rate technology while packing 8 gigs of RAM and boasting not just IP68 protection to water and dust, but IP69 and MIL-STD-810H certifications as well for a degree of durability a lot of significantly pricier smartphones cannot match.

