Amazon knocks Motorola's Moto G Power 5G (2024) down to an unbelievable Prime Day 2025 price





Yes, Amazon is currently selling the big-battery 2024-released Yes, Amazon is currently selling the big-battery 2024-released Motorola mid-ranger for a whopping $170 under its $299.99 list price for Prime members only. Despite its advanced age, last year's 5G-enabled Moto G Power is still available in three different colorways, each of which looks pretty eye-catching thanks to that signature Motorola vegan leather finish.

Now, while the Moto G Power (2025) obviously eclipses its predecessor in a few key departments, promising to improve the long-term durability and the camera performance (a little), the 2024 edition is naturally significantly cheaper right now while offering a lot of the same specs and features as its successor.

I'm talking identical 5,000mAh battery capacity, 30W wired and 15W wireless speeds (which are certainly not bad for the sub-$200 segment, let alone the sub-$150 bracket), same exact 8GB RAM count paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space (at least in the US), and a slightly smaller IPS LCD screen with the same resolution and refresh rate technology.





That's right, the ultra-affordable Moto G Power 5G (2024) is amazingly capable of refreshing your content at a 120Hz rate, guaranteeing silky smooth gaming and video streaming, and believe it or not, its MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor is pretty much as powerful as the Dimensity 6300 found under the hood of the 2025 model.









As far as other brands go, I honestly can't think of a handset priced as incredibly low as this bad boy with comparable specifications right now. Samsung's entry-level (in the US) Galaxy A16 5G , for instance, is both costlier than the Moto G Power 5G (2024) and nowhere near as appealing from either a cosmetic standpoint or as far as internals are concerned. So, yes, if you're on a tight budget this holiday season, you should at least consider going for this very well-rounded 2024 Motorola mid-ranger while it's available at a lower-than-ever price.



