October Prime Day is here!
Amazon knocks Motorola's Moto G Power 5G (2024) down to an unbelievable Prime Day 2025 price

Who cares about a phone's age when you can get such a well-rounded Android mid-ranger at such an incredibly low price right now?

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024)
Can't decide which of the best budget 5G phones out there you should buy while they're massively discounted for Amazon's latest fall Prime Day festival? Although I'm not entirely sure that the Moto G Power 5G (2024) makes that list in (late) 2025, its latest and greatest discount will undeniably make the 6.7-inch handset more appealing than its sequel for a lot of cash-strapped Android fans.

Yes, Amazon is currently selling the big-battery 2024-released Motorola mid-ranger for a whopping $170 under its $299.99 list price for Prime members only. Despite its advanced age, last year's 5G-enabled Moto G Power is still available in three different colorways, each of which looks pretty eye-catching thanks to that signature Motorola vegan leather finish.

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024)

$170 off (57%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Three Color Options, Vegan Leather Finish, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Now, while the Moto G Power (2025) obviously eclipses its predecessor in a few key departments, promising to improve the long-term durability and the camera performance (a little), the 2024 edition is naturally significantly cheaper right now while offering a lot of the same specs and features as its successor.

I'm talking identical 5,000mAh battery capacity, 30W wired and 15W wireless speeds (which are certainly not bad for the sub-$200 segment, let alone the sub-$150 bracket), same exact 8GB RAM count paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space (at least in the US), and a slightly smaller IPS LCD screen with the same resolution and refresh rate technology.

That's right, the ultra-affordable Moto G Power 5G (2024) is amazingly capable of refreshing your content at a 120Hz rate, guaranteeing silky smooth gaming and video streaming, and believe it or not, its MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor is pretty much as powerful as the Dimensity 6300 found under the hood of the 2025 model.


As far as other brands go, I honestly can't think of a handset priced as incredibly low as this bad boy with comparable specifications right now. Samsung's entry-level (in the US) Galaxy A16 5G, for instance, is both costlier than the Moto G Power 5G (2024) and nowhere near as appealing from either a cosmetic standpoint or as far as internals are concerned. So, yes, if you're on a tight budget this holiday season, you should at least consider going for this very well-rounded 2024 Motorola mid-ranger while it's available at a lower-than-ever price.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
