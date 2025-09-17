The Lenovo Tab K11 LTE is an always-connected bargain hunter's dream at this huge discount
Looking for a cellular-enabled Android tablet on a tight budget... with excellent specs like 8GB RAM and 128GB storage? Look no further!
If you're having trouble following Lenovo's frequent (and almost annoyingly discreet) Android tablet launches or understanding the company's more-expansive-than-ever iPad-rivaling product portfolio, allow me to make your life a little bit easier today.
While the Idea Tab and Idea Tab Plus are the brand's latest budget-friendly models and Yoga Tab is the very simple (yet somehow confusing) name of Lenovo's newest high-end (ish) slate, the older Tab K11 LTE is the one you want to get right now if you're strapped for cash after buying your kids everything they could possibly need for the new school year.
Normally priced at $279.99, this 11-inch mid-ranger is currently available for as little as $149.99, and as far as I can tell, $130 is a totally unprecedented discount for the Lenovo Tab K11 LTE. Previously, in case you're wondering, we saw the cellular-enabled tablet go down to $189.99 about four months ago and $169.99 a couple of months afterward, which were also pretty great prices for what this bad boy brings to the table in its battle against the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus and the new Tab A11.
We're talking a display that's not only large by the standards of the sub-$200 segment, but also quite sharp, with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, as well as a reasonably sizable 7,040mAh battery capable of lasting of up to 10 hours between charges in uninterrupted video playback.
Perhaps more importantly, your 150 bucks will buy you a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with an almost shockingly hefty 8GB RAM count, and most importantly, the Lenovo Tab K11 LTE comes with, well, built-in 4G LTE support, thus keeping you (or your child) connected to the internet at all times.
In contrast, the aforementioned Galaxy Tab A9 Plus normally costs $269.99 (rarely going down lower than $209.99) with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, but no cellular connectivity. The impending Tab A11 Plus could be even pricier, leaving the Lenovo Tab K11 LTE as the number one option for budget-conscious Android tablet buyers... for an undoubtedly limited time.
And no, the long-term software support is generally not great on Lenovo tablets, but at least this thing is guaranteed to receive security updates until 2028 after scoring stable Android 15 goodies.
