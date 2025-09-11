The mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 gets a new price tag and a new big brother in the rumor mill
Samsung's most affordable new tablets of 2025 are undoubtedly inching closer to their launch and holding fewer and fewer secrets.
It looks like Samsung is not done with its tablet announcements for the year just yet, with the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A11 and Tab A11 Plus inching closer to a joint launch as a reliable social media leaker continues to reveal the juiciest secrets of the two upcoming Android mid-rangers.
A super-low price to pay... for an admittedly modest device
Pictured in the flesh recently and rumored to cost as little as €199 in Europe with a spec sheet including MediaTek Helio G99 processing power, 4GB RAM, 64 and 128GB storage variants, and optional 4G LTE connectivity, the "regular" Galaxy Tab A11 is now tipped to start at Rs. 12,999 in India.
That's always a very important market for affordable phones and tablets, so it's certainly nice to hear that Samsung is likely to price its next mid-range iPad alternative very competitively. 12,999 rupees roughly equates to $147 right now, perfectly matching the regional starting price of the 8.7-inch Galaxy Tab A9 back in 2023.
The Tab A11 is likely to look a lot like the Tab A9. | Image Credit -- Samsung
That will obviously buy you an entry-level Wi-Fi-only 64GB configuration of the Tab A11 (if this alleged inside information pans out), with twice the local digital hoarding room expected to require an additional expense of 5,000 rupees (or $56 or so).
Somewhat surprisingly, the 128 gig storage variant purportedly priced at Rs. 17,999 ($203) in India will also upgrade the 4GB RAM count of the most affordable model to a much more generous 8 gigs of the good stuff. As for cellular-enabled units, those are likely to cost Rs. 15,999 ($181) and Rs. 20,999 ($237) in 4/64GB and 8/128GB configurations respectively.
Will the Galaxy Tab A11+ be available in the US?
If history is any indication, the answer to that question could very well be yes. After all, Samsung never released the "vanilla" Galaxy Tab A9 stateside, offering however the 11-inch Tab A9 Plus to its US-based fans at a recommended price of $220 and up.
Absent from the rumor mill until today, the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus is apparently set to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor in combination with 6GB RAM while possibly running Android 16 on the software side of things at launch.
That Dimensity 7300 SoC, mind you, is significantly faster than the MediaTek Helio G99 expected to power the non-Plus Tab A11, currently being found inside such respectable mid-end handsets as the Motorola Edge 60, Edge 60 Fusion, Oppo Reno 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro.
Given that the Tab A11 is now likely to pack up to 8GB RAM, we can assume that only the entry-level Galaxy Tab A11+ variant will come with 6 gigs of memory upgradeable to at least 8 (if not 12) on a higher-end model.
Should you really care about the Galaxy Tab A11 and Tab A11 Plus?
If you can afford the likes of the super-premium Galaxy Tab S11 or Tab S11 Ultra or at least a Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 FE Plus, or Tab S10 Lite, probably not.
The Tab A11 and Tab A11+ are most likely humbler and cheaper than the recently unveiled Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. | Image Credit -- Samsung
But I know for a fact that some of you dear readers don't want to spend more than $200 or $250 on your next Android tablet, which is where the Tab A11 duo is expected to come in soon, offering you the basics in terms of screen quality, battery life, camera performance, and overall system performance, but very likely, stellar software support as well.
We all know that Samsung will crush Lenovo and OnePlus as far as guaranteed updates are concerned for the most affordable tablets around, so if the Tab A11 and Tab A11+ will indeed be priced right and offer... not that bad hardware specifications, their value propositions could be virtually unbeatable.
