The mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 gets a new price tag and a new big brother in the rumor mill

very competitively. 12,999 rupees roughly equates to $147 right now, perfectly matching the regional starting price of the 8.7-inch Galaxy Tab A9 back in 2023. That's always a very important market for affordable phones and tablets, so it's certainly nice to hear that Samsung is likely to price its next mid-range iPad alternativecompetitively. 12,999 rupees roughly equates to $147 right now, perfectly matching the regional starting price of the 8.7-inch Galaxy Tab A9 back in 2023.









That will obviously buy you an entry-level Wi-Fi-only 64GB configuration of the Tab A11 (if this alleged inside information pans out), with twice the local digital hoarding room expected to require an additional expense of 5,000 rupees (or $56 or so).





Somewhat surprisingly, the 128 gig storage variant purportedly priced at Rs. 17,999 ($203) in India will also upgrade the 4GB RAM count of the most affordable model to a much more generous 8 gigs of the good stuff. As for cellular-enabled units, those are likely to cost Rs. 15,999 ($181) and Rs. 20,999 ($237) in 4/64GB and 8/128GB configurations respectively.

Will the Galaxy Tab A11+ be available in the US?





If history is any indication, the answer to that question could very well be yes. After all, Samsung never released the "vanilla" Galaxy Tab A9 stateside, offering however the 11-inch Tab A9 Plus to its US-based fans at a recommended price of $220 and up.

Absent from the rumor mill until today, the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus is apparently set to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor in combination with 6GB RAM while possibly running Android 16 on the software side of things at launch.





Edge 60 Fusion, Oppo Reno 12 Pro, and That Dimensity 7300 SoC, mind you, is significantly faster than the MediaTek Helio G99 expected to power the non-Plus Tab A11, currently being found inside such respectable mid-end handsets as the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Oppo Reno 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro





Given that the Tab A11 is now likely to pack up to 8GB RAM, we can assume that only the entry-level Galaxy Tab A11+ variant will come with 6 gigs of memory upgradeable to at least 8 (if not 12) on a higher-end model.

Should you really care about the Galaxy Tab A11 and Tab A11 Plus?













But I know for a fact that some of you dear readers don't want to spend more than $200 or $250 on your next Android tablet , which is where the Tab A11 duo is expected to come in soon, offering you the basics in terms of screen quality, battery life, camera performance, and overall system performance, but very likely, stellar software support as well.



We all know that Samsung will crush Lenovo and OnePlus as far as guaranteed updates are concerned for the most affordable tablets around, so if the Tab A11 and Tab A11+ will indeed be priced right and offer... not that bad hardware specifications, their value propositions could be virtually unbeatable.







