This budget Lenovo tablet with LTE just became cheaper than ever
The Lenovo Tab K11 LTE is slashed to a record-low price in the official store's latest promo.
Why spend an arm and a leg on a tablet with cellular connectivity when Lenovo is offering its Tab K11 LTE for a stunning $110 off its original price? Yep, the $279.99 Android slate is down to a new all-time low, and you can buy it for only $169.99.
Although we've come across other bargains in the past, none of them exceeded $90. As if that's not enough, we last saw the Tab K11 at lower prices back in May. So, if you missed your earlier chances to save, now's a great time to act.
As for performance, you can expect the Tab K11 to handle daily tasks with ease, though you might not want to push it to its limits way too much. It features a MediaTek Helio G88 chip, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.
At the end of the day, the Lenovo Tab K11 LTE may not be the most impressive Android tablet on the market, but it's a suitable option for undemanding users. And now that you can get it for only $169.99, it becomes way more irresistible. Get yours and save $110 while Lenovo's promo lasts.
Sure, this Android tablet doesn't offer 5G, but it's still a perfectly decent choice for casual use. It also packs an 11-inch WUXGA display with a decent 90Hz refresh rate. Since it's a budget-friendly model, this bad boy doesn't boast superb brightness, but you should have no visibility issues indoors.
Other extras include a four-speaker system and Kids Space, so parents can set content restrictions and create a safe environment for their kids. In terms of battery life, you have a decent 7,040mAh battery with up to 10 hours of playback per charge. In addition, the device gets OS support until Android 15 and regular security maintenance until 2028.
