This budget Lenovo tablet with LTE just became cheaper than ever

Save $110 on the Lenovo Tab K11 LTE $169 99 $279 99 $110 off (39%) The affordable Lenovo Tab K11 LTE just became way cheaper. Right now, you can get the 8/128GB Android tablet for $110 off its original price at Lenovo.com. That brings it to its lowest price yet. Hurry up and save while it lasts. Buy at Lenovo

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Android tablet

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Why spend an arm and a leg on a tablet with cellular connectivity when Lenovo is offering its Tab K11 LTE for a stunning $110 off its original price? Yep, the $279.99 Android slate is down to a new all-time low, and you can buy it for only $169.99.Although we've come across other bargains in the past, none of them exceeded $90. As if that's not enough, we last saw the Tab K11 at lower prices back in May. So, if you missed your earlier chances to save, now's a great time to act.Sure, this Android tablet doesn't offer 5G, but it's still a perfectly decent choice for casual use. It also packs an 11-inch WUXGA display with a decent 90Hz refresh rate. Since it's a budget-friendly model, this bad boy doesn't boast superb brightness, but you should have no visibility issues indoors.As for performance, you can expect the Tab K11 to handle daily tasks with ease, though you might not want to push it to its limits way too much. It features a MediaTek Helio G88 chip, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.Other extras include a four-speaker system and Kids Space, so parents can set content restrictions and create a safe environment for their kids. In terms of battery life, you have a decent 7,040mAh battery with up to 10 hours of playback per charge. In addition, the device gets OS support until Android 15 and regular security maintenance until 2028.At the end of the day, the Lenovo Tab K11 LTE may not be the most impressiveon the market, but it's a suitable option for undemanding users. And now that you can get it for only $169.99, it becomes way more irresistible. Get yours and save $110 while Lenovo's promo lasts.