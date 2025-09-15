Samsung is listing the unannounced Galaxy Tab A11 on its official website with full specs and images

These are the official Galaxy Tab A11 specs and features





8.7-inch TFT screen with 1340 x 800 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate technology;

4 and 8GB RAM options;

64 and 128GB storage variants;

microSD card slot for external storage expansion up to 2TB;

8MP rear-facing camera with auto focus;

5MP front-facing camera;

5,100mAh battery;

3.5mm headphone jack;

Dual speakers with Dolby-engineered audio;

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac;

Bluetooth 5.3;

Optional 4G LTE connectivity;

211 x 124.7 x 8mm dimensions;

337 grams weight;

Silver and gray color options.

How much does the new mid-range tablet cost?





Well, it doesn't. Not at the moment, although that's obviously likely to change soon. When it does, the Galaxy Tab A11 is expected (by a super-reliable insider ) to fetch €199.99 on the old continent in an entry-level configuration with 4GB RAM and 64 gigs of internal storage space.









That equates to around $235 today, but more importantly, it matches the European starting price of the 8.7-inch Galaxy Tab A9 from a couple of years ago. For some reason, Samsung never released a Tab A10 model, electing to skip a number to align the Tab A11's branding with the high-end Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra





In fact, the company is explicitly marketing the Galaxy Tab A11 as a "premium" product that "stays true to the Galaxy identity" with a design "inspired by the iconic Galaxy S Series." Personally, I don't see much of a resemblance between the Tab A11 and Tab S11, with the above dimensions essentially being copied from the Tab A9 and no mention of a truly premium construction rocking materials like metal and/or glass.

Still, the Galaxy Tab A11 doesn't look... terrible for its rumored price point, and if you can afford to get its 128GB storage/8GB memory variant, I'm sure you'll be happy with its overall performance. By the way, if you notice any blanks in the slate's official spec sheet, you can expect them to be filled with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and Android 15 software.

What about the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus?





Oddly enough, the other mid-range tablet Samsung has been working on for a little while continues to be shrouded in secrecy, at least at an official level. No, the Tab A11+ is not listed on the company's website anywhere around the world just yet, which isn't stopping WinFuture's Roland Quandt from revealing its design in a couple of super-high-quality images as well.









If history is any indication, this is the only member of the Galaxy Tab A11 family duo that will be released in the US, possibly at a starting price of around $220 (like the Tab A9 Plus back in 2023).





Technically, no one can vouch for the full spec sheet of the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus yet, but a 90Hz refresh rate-capable 11-inch display is virtually guaranteed, as is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. That would deliver a lot more power than the Helio G99 inside the "regular" Tab A11, and perhaps even more impressively, this Plus-branded mid-range giant is tipped to start at 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Could the Tab A11 series sell well?





could , although I obviously can't guarantee it will . While you're clearly not looking at the most glamorous tablets in the world here, the Galaxy Tab A11+ could definitely take on if it does end up costing $250 or less. Yes, I absolutely think it, although I obviously can't guarantee it. While you're clearly not looking at the most glamorous tablets in the world here, the Galaxy Tab A11+ could definitely take on Lenovo's army of budget-friendly champions it does end up costing $250 or less.





As always, Samsung's biggest advantage over... virtually all other Android device makers is likely to be unrivaled long-term software support, and if you add a sharp and smooth 11-inch screen, decent battery life, and respectable processing power in the value equation, you might find it truly impossible to say no to the Tab A11 Plus. And yes, the same goes for the non-Plus Galaxy Tab A11 for fans of more compact tablets... outside the US.



