Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 is even more affordable at 32% off through these sellers

At 32% off, this budget Lenovo tablet with 4G is once again a super-attractive choice for budget-conscious shoppers.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Tab K11 LTE showcases an abstract image of a girl protruding on the screen on a white background.
Need an affordable Android tablet with 4G support? The Lenovo Tab K11 LTE might be a suitable choice. Originally priced at $249.99, Lenovo recently bumped it up to $279.99 — but you can grab it for just $189.99 at the official store, a solid 32% off!

Lenovo Tab K11 LTE: 32% off at Lenovo

$189 99
$279 99
$90 off (32%)
The Lenovo Tab K11 LTE is a top pick for budget-conscious shoppers seeking everyday entertainment. The tablet is lightweight, compact with its 11-inch display, and it even supports LTE connectivity. Get yours and save at Lenovo.
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab K11 LTE: 32% off at Amazon

$169
$249 99
$81 off (32%)
While Lenovo recently bumped up the Tab K11’s MSRP, Amazon still lists it at around $250. That means Amazon’s 32% discount drops the price even lower than what you’ll find at the official store. There are limited quantities available, so keep that in mind.
Buy at Lenovo

Amazon, on the other hand, still lists the device at its original MSRP of nearly $250. The e-commerce giant matches Lenovo's 32% markdown, slashing the 4G-ready slate down under the $170 mark. The e-commerce store doesn't have many units in stock, though, so you might want to hurry up if you want to save big!

The Tab K11 LTE has some modest specs, but it's more than a decent choice for everyday browsing, video streaming, and more. It packs an 11-inch WUXGA display with clear visuals and a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling.

Under the hood, the device packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 chip and 8GB RAM. This chip ensures everyday tasks and light apps run smoothly, though you might want to consider an alternative if you're after loads of horsepower.

While many of the best tablets no longer feature a 3.5mm audio jack, this bad boy has one. It's also equipped with a card slot for storage expansion beyond 128GB. As for software support, the tablet runs on Android 13 and will receive OS upgrades until Android 15. On top of that, the device will remain secure until 2028, when security patches are set to finish.

As you can see, the Lenovo Tab K11 LTE is a great choice for everyday use. It's lightweight and compact enough for on-the-go entertainment, plus it checks all the boxes you can expect for its price range. The 4G connectivity is, of course, a welcome extra. All that can now be yours at 32% off at Amazon and Lenovo, so act fast and take advantage.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Lenovo Tab - Deals History
102 stories
16 May, 2025
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 is even more affordable at 32% off through these sellers
14 May, 2025
The blazing fast Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is getting more and more affordable
13 May, 2025
Lenovo's budget-friendly Tab M11 with a stylus is back on sale at a doorbuster price
12 May, 2025
Tremendous new deal makes the jumbo-sized Lenovo Idea Tab Pro (with pen) simply irresistible
08 May, 2025
Lenovo's new Idea Tab Pro is still on sale with its first-ever discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

New Nothing OS update hits Phone (2), but skips the feature fans were waiting on
New Nothing OS update hits Phone (2), but skips the feature fans were waiting on
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might surprise us after all (in a good way)
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might surprise us after all (in a good way)
"Yessssss!": Google updates Expressive Captions for Global Accessibility Awareness Day
"Yessssss!": Google updates Expressive Captions for Global Accessibility Awareness Day
The impressive Razr Ultra 2025 and two other models are now available in U.S. and Canada
The impressive Razr Ultra 2025 and two other models are now available in U.S. and Canada
T-Mobile wants to protect your entire network without extra gear
T-Mobile wants to protect your entire network without extra gear
Amazon knocks the new EcoFlow Delta 3 down to its best price, but not for long
Amazon knocks the new EcoFlow Delta 3 down to its best price, but not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless