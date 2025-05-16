The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 is even more affordable at 32% off through these sellers
At 32% off, this budget Lenovo tablet with 4G is once again a super-attractive choice for budget-conscious shoppers.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Need an affordable Android tablet with 4G support? The Lenovo Tab K11 LTE might be a suitable choice. Originally priced at $249.99, Lenovo recently bumped it up to $279.99 — but you can grab it for just $189.99 at the official store, a solid 32% off!
Amazon, on the other hand, still lists the device at its original MSRP of nearly $250. The e-commerce giant matches Lenovo's 32% markdown, slashing the 4G-ready slate down under the $170 mark. The e-commerce store doesn't have many units in stock, though, so you might want to hurry up if you want to save big!
Under the hood, the device packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 chip and 8GB RAM. This chip ensures everyday tasks and light apps run smoothly, though you might want to consider an alternative if you're after loads of horsepower.
As you can see, the Lenovo Tab K11 LTE is a great choice for everyday use. It's lightweight and compact enough for on-the-go entertainment, plus it checks all the boxes you can expect for its price range. The 4G connectivity is, of course, a welcome extra. All that can now be yours at 32% off at Amazon and Lenovo, so act fast and take advantage.
The Tab K11 LTE has some modest specs, but it's more than a decent choice for everyday browsing, video streaming, and more. It packs an 11-inch WUXGA display with clear visuals and a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling.
While many of the best tablets no longer feature a 3.5mm audio jack, this bad boy has one. It's also equipped with a card slot for storage expansion beyond 128GB. As for software support, the tablet runs on Android 13 and will receive OS upgrades until Android 15. On top of that, the device will remain secure until 2028, when security patches are set to finish.
