With Galaxy S26, Samsung may have initiated efforts to lean less on Qualcomm Snapdragon chips

Do you want more Galaxy S models to use Exynos chips? Yes. 21.88% No. 21.88% Only if performance improves. 48.02% Only if it leads to a price cut. 8.21% Vote 329 Votes

2026 is crucial

Samsung's future strategy hinges on the success of the Exynos 2600. If the company's claims fall flat and the Exynos 2600 disappoints, it could derail Samsung's plan of equipping a greater proportion of its flagship handsets with home-brewed chips.