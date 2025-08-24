iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret

iPhone 17 dummy units. | Image credit – PhoneArena





Right now, September 9 looks like the most likely launch date. Apple ’s next big event is less than a month away and it is shaping up to be a busy one. Thelineup is on deck, with four models expected: the base, the brand-new iPhone 17 Air , thePro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max . Naturally, the big question is when exactly these new devices will hit the market.Right now, September 9 looks like the most likely launch date.





A quick look back at Apple’s release history

Looking back, Apple has always stuck to a pretty strict September release schedule. This year is expected to be no different, though things could shift in the future. Rumors suggest that starting next year, Apple might split its lineup and only debut the Pro and Air models in the fall, leaving the standard and budget versions for a spring release.





For now, though, the September pattern seems intact, and the iPhone 17 series should stick to it.

What else is coming on September 9?







But the event won’t just be about iPhones. The But the event won’t just be about iPhones. The Apple Watch 11 is also expected to arrive on September 9. While it probably won’t feature a massive redesign, the new watchOS 26 should bring plenty of fresh features and a different feel overall. New case colors or bands might also make an appearance.



Meanwhile, the long-awaited Meanwhile, the long-awaited Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumored to finally show up. After two years, this update could be a big one, with talk of faster charging, 5G support, satellite connectivity, and even a larger display.



On top of that, the



So, if all these rumors hold up, September 9 is shaping up to be full of announcements. New iPhones, new Watches, new AirPods – Apple fans are in for a busy fall, so stay tuned for more news and updates! The Apple Watch SE might also get its third generation. Don’t expect major changes, but a bigger display could be on the way, along with the possibility of a new plastic version.On top of that, the AirPods Pro 3 could take the stage. Its design may stay mostly the same, but leaks suggest Apple might add new health-focused features, like body temperature tracking and heart rate monitoring. And if those make the cut, it would be a pretty major step forward for Apple’s earbuds.So, if all these rumors hold up, September 9 is shaping up to be full of announcements. New iPhones, new Watches, new AirPods – Apple fans are in for a busy fall, so stay tuned for more news and updates!









