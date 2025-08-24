iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
Check out when you will be able to get the new iPhone 17!
iPhone 17 dummy units. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Apple’s next big event is less than a month away and it is shaping up to be a busy one. The iPhone 17 lineup is on deck, with four models expected: the base iPhone 17, the brand-new iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Naturally, the big question is when exactly these new devices will hit the market.
Right now, September 9 looks like the most likely launch date.
*probable dates
|Device
|Launch
|Pre-orders
|Shipping
|iPhone 17 series
|September 9*
|September 12*
|September 19*
That timing fits with Apple’s usual release pattern, and it’s been backed up by multiple leaks. Even a supposed invite for the event surfaced recently with the September 9 date on it, though no one can say for sure if it’s real or not.
What makes things even more interesting is that Apple may have accidentally confirmed it itself – a screenshot of Apple TV search results reportedly showed the event scheduled for September 9 before it was quickly pulled down. Whether intentional or not, it only adds more weight to the rumor.
The timing makes sense, too. A Tuesday launch lines up perfectly with Apple’s history of hosting September keynotes around that day of the week.
A quick look back at Apple’s release history
Looking back, Apple has always stuck to a pretty strict September release schedule. This year is expected to be no different, though things could shift in the future. Rumors suggest that starting next year, Apple might split its lineup and only debut the Pro and Air models in the fall, leaving the standard and budget versions for a spring release.
For now, though, the September pattern seems intact, and the iPhone 17 series should stick to it.
*probable dates
|Device family
|Announcement
|Market release
|iPhone 17 series
|September 9, 2025*
|September 19, 2025*
|iPhone 16 series
|September 9, 2024
|September 20, 2024
|iPhone 15 series
|September 12, 2023
|September 22, 2023
|iPhone 14 series
|September 7, 2022
|September 16, 2022
|iPhone 13 series
|September 14, 2021
|September 24, 2021
|iPhone 12 series
|October 13, 2020
|October 23/November 13, 2020
|iPhone 11 series
|September 10, 2019
|September 20, 2019
What else is coming on September 9?
The Series 11 will come with watchOS 26. | Image Credit - Apple
But the event won’t just be about iPhones. The Apple Watch 11 is also expected to arrive on September 9. While it probably won’t feature a massive redesign, the new watchOS 26 should bring plenty of fresh features and a different feel overall. New case colors or bands might also make an appearance.
Meanwhile, the long-awaited Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumored to finally show up. After two years, this update could be a big one, with talk of faster charging, 5G support, satellite connectivity, and even a larger display.
Recommended Stories
On top of that, the AirPods Pro 3 could take the stage. Its design may stay mostly the same, but leaks suggest Apple might add new health-focused features, like body temperature tracking and heart rate monitoring. And if those make the cut, it would be a pretty major step forward for Apple’s earbuds.
So, if all these rumors hold up, September 9 is shaping up to be full of announcements. New iPhones, new Watches, new AirPods – Apple fans are in for a busy fall, so stay tuned for more news and updates!
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: