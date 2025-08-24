Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret

Check out when you will be able to get the new iPhone 17!

A photo of the iPhone 17 series dummy units.
iPhone 17 dummy units. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Apple’s next big event is less than a month away and it is shaping up to be a busy one. The iPhone 17 lineup is on deck, with four models expected: the base iPhone 17, the brand-new iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Naturally, the big question is when exactly these new devices will hit the market.

Right now, September 9 looks like the most likely launch date.

DeviceLaunch Pre-ordersShipping
iPhone 17 seriesSeptember 9*September 12*September 19*
*probable dates

That timing fits with Apple’s usual release pattern, and it’s been backed up by multiple leaks. Even a supposed invite for the event surfaced recently with the September 9 date on it, though no one can say for sure if it’s real or not.

What makes things even more interesting is that Apple may have accidentally confirmed it itself – a screenshot of Apple TV search results reportedly showed the event scheduled for September 9 before it was quickly pulled down. Whether intentional or not, it only adds more weight to the rumor.

The timing makes sense, too. A Tuesday launch lines up perfectly with Apple’s history of hosting September keynotes around that day of the week.

A quick look back at Apple’s release history


Looking back, Apple has always stuck to a pretty strict September release schedule. This year is expected to be no different, though things could shift in the future. Rumors suggest that starting next year, Apple might split its lineup and only debut the Pro and Air models in the fall, leaving the standard and budget versions for a spring release. 

For now, though, the September pattern seems intact, and the iPhone 17 series should stick to it.

Device familyAnnouncement Market release
iPhone 17 seriesSeptember 9, 2025*September 19, 2025* 
iPhone 16 seriesSeptember 9, 2024September 20, 2024
iPhone 15 seriesSeptember 12, 2023September 22, 2023
iPhone 14 seriesSeptember 7, 2022September 16, 2022
iPhone 13 seriesSeptember 14, 2021September 24, 2021
iPhone 12 seriesOctober 13, 2020October 23/November 13, 2020
iPhone 11 seriesSeptember 10, 2019September 20, 2019
*probable dates

What else is coming on September 9?



But the event won’t just be about iPhones. The Apple Watch 11 is also expected to arrive on September 9. While it probably won’t feature a massive redesign, the new watchOS 26 should bring plenty of fresh features and a different feel overall. New case colors or bands might also make an appearance.

Meanwhile, the long-awaited Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumored to finally show up. After two years, this update could be a big one, with talk of faster charging, 5G support, satellite connectivity, and even a larger display.

Recommended Stories
The Apple Watch SE might also get its third generation. Don’t expect major changes, but a bigger display could be on the way, along with the possibility of a new plastic version.

On top of that, the AirPods Pro 3 could take the stage. Its design may stay mostly the same, but leaks suggest Apple might add new health-focused features, like body temperature tracking and heart rate monitoring. And if those make the cut, it would be a pretty major step forward for Apple’s earbuds.

So, if all these rumors hold up, September 9 is shaping up to be full of announcements. New iPhones, new Watches, new AirPods – Apple fans are in for a busy fall, so stay tuned for more news and updates!

iPhone 17 release date: Apple's next event is now basically an open secret
