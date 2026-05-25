Internal turbulence at Apple could make the Apple Watch feel all but abandoned this year
Apple doesn’t plan anything big about the upcoming Apple Watch, which could be a signal of bigger problems.
Apple Watch Ultra 3. | Image by PhoneArena
Rumors about the Apple Watch Series 12 are sparse but consistent in the claims that there won’t be any major changes compared to last year’s devices. Something similar is expected on the software side, with no major new features rumored for the watchOS 27, but Apple’s wearable may be in even more trouble.
Apple’s new smartwatch software will be focused on small refinements, and it won’t feature any major new capabilities, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the new update will feature stability and performance improvements.
Apple feels like it's in a transition period with its health wearables tech, with various internal projects and initiatives that are yet to bear results. One of those is the ambitious AI health coaching service, internally called Mulberry, which was reportedly scaled back.
Mulberry was supposed to utilize the data in Apple Health and provide a more personalized and proactive set of features, but it was already delayed once last year. Apparently, features from this project won’t make it into the early versions of iOS 27 and could appear later in the new software’s update cycle.
The reason for the delays and the relatively minor updates with the Apple Watch and Apple’s health-related initiatives could probably be traced back to the internal changes in the company. Former Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams retired last year, and Tim Cook will step down as the CEO in September.
Williams was the executive who oversaw Apple’s health initiatives, and Cook said the Apple Watch launch is one of the proudest moments of his tenure. Health and Apple Watch marketing chief Stan Ng has recently retired, with Eric Charles, another senior Apple Watch marketing manager, leaving this month.
Apple’s vice president of fitness technologies, Jay Blahnik, is also leaving amid accusations of toxic workplace culture and harassment. The company is also reportedly losing health and hardware talent to competitors like the smart ring company Oura.
While the Series 12 won’t offer many changes, the future of the Apple Watch doesn’t seem all that bleak. The incoming CEO, John Ternus, was responsible for the device for a few years and is set to continue its development, including with new services and AI-powered features.
Apple is also rumored to expand on the hypertension notifications feature it introduced with the Apple Watch Series 11 last year. The company is also reportedly investigating a non-invasive blood glucose monitoring feature, which could appear in the near future.
Apple already knows the pain of being late with AI and the smart Siri update, so we can only hope the story doesn’t repeat with its health devices.
Another stability-focused update
Apple’s new smartwatch software will be focused on small refinements, and it won’t feature any major new capabilities, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the new update will feature stability and performance improvements.
Alongside the minor updates, the new watches are also expected to get better at heart-rate tracking, though there are no details on how this could be achieved. Gurman’s claim matches a leak from earlier this month, which claimed that the upcoming Apple Watch models will feature more advanced health sensors and larger batteries.
Recommended For You
Other rumors about the Apple Watch Series 12 claimed that there won’t be any significant design changes. Instead, a major design update could come as late as 2028.
The features that won’t make it
Some of the longest-rumored features won’t make it to watchOS 27. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple feels like it's in a transition period with its health wearables tech, with various internal projects and initiatives that are yet to bear results. One of those is the ambitious AI health coaching service, internally called Mulberry, which was reportedly scaled back.
Mulberry was supposed to utilize the data in Apple Health and provide a more personalized and proactive set of features, but it was already delayed once last year. Apparently, features from this project won’t make it into the early versions of iOS 27 and could appear later in the new software’s update cycle.
What change would you like to see with the Apple Watch?
Turbulent times for the Apple Watch
The reason for the delays and the relatively minor updates with the Apple Watch and Apple’s health-related initiatives could probably be traced back to the internal changes in the company. Former Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams retired last year, and Tim Cook will step down as the CEO in September.
Apple Watch Series 11. | Image by PhoneArena
Williams was the executive who oversaw Apple’s health initiatives, and Cook said the Apple Watch launch is one of the proudest moments of his tenure. Health and Apple Watch marketing chief Stan Ng has recently retired, with Eric Charles, another senior Apple Watch marketing manager, leaving this month.
Apple’s vice president of fitness technologies, Jay Blahnik, is also leaving amid accusations of toxic workplace culture and harassment. The company is also reportedly losing health and hardware talent to competitors like the smart ring company Oura.
There could be something better coming
The Apple Watch Ultra 4 may have new sensors on the back. | Image by PhoneArena
While the Series 12 won’t offer many changes, the future of the Apple Watch doesn’t seem all that bleak. The incoming CEO, John Ternus, was responsible for the device for a few years and is set to continue its development, including with new services and AI-powered features.
Among the changes that may happen sooner rather than later is a rumored “major” redesign of the Apple Watch Ultra 4. While it’s unclear what could be so different in the upcoming model, the device is rumored to feature a more power-efficient battery and a new configuration for the sensors on the back.
Apple is also rumored to expand on the hypertension notifications feature it introduced with the Apple Watch Series 11 last year. The company is also reportedly investigating a non-invasive blood glucose monitoring feature, which could appear in the near future.
What is my take
I like using my Apple Watch, but the health-tracking gadgets market is moving very fast, which once again makes Apple feel behind. Devices like the Oura Ring and Google’s new Fitbit Air may offer less than a smartwatch but feel much more fresh, which could end up being crucial for their success.
Apple already knows the pain of being late with AI and the smart Siri update, so we can only hope the story doesn’t repeat with its health devices.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: