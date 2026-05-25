Samsung’s Galaxy phone division revolts as other employees rush to buy supercars
There is a growing rift within Samsung, where a major part of the workforce believes that it is not being paid fairly.
Samsung's mobile division is very profitable, so where are its workers' bonuses? | Image by PhoneArena
There is a split happening across Samsung, as one side of the company’s workforce is reportedly revolting due to another division’s employees receiving massive bonuses. If the DX (Device eXperience) division of Samsung starts holding strikes like the DS (Device Solutions) division was recently, then the Galaxy phones could see postponed launches.
Samsung’s DS division’s union recently went on a massive strike, demanding higher salaries and more bonuses. The workers claimed that the current success that the company is seeing during the memory crisis should translate to benefits for Samsung’s workforce as well.
According to reports these last few days, employees at Samsung’s DX division — who work on mobile phones and home appliances — are feeling shortchanged. There is a growing resentment within the company, with the DX division’s employees feeling like they are also owed bonuses and raises during this time.
The matter is made more challenging by the fact that the Foundry and System LSI divisions also received massive bonuses despite operating at a loss. Samsung’s DX division is not operating at a loss, it is quite profitable, but the workers are not being compensated equally.
According to a new report (translated source), the union within the company’s DX division is revolting. The workers believe that they should also be compensated as much as the DS division, especially as the mobile phone department remained profitable when the other departments were not.
If the DX division also goes on a strike like the DS division before it, then there might be some complications with the upcoming releases of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Samsung probably won’t let it get that far and will resolve the issue quickly just as it did with the DS division.
Personally, I hope that the DX division’s employees also get fairly compensated, but I fear that they might not have the numbers that the DS division did.
The recent DS division strikes
Samsung’s DS division’s union recently went on a massive strike, demanding higher salaries and more bonuses. The workers claimed that the current success that the company is seeing during the memory crisis should translate to benefits for Samsung’s workforce as well.
These strikes and protests greatly threatened Samsung’s business during this lucrative time. The company reached a deal sooner than it would have during normal years, and the DS division’s employees received bonuses ranging in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
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In fact, supercar stores in South Korea reported that Samsung and SK Hynix employees were flocking to their showrooms in droves after the deal was reached.
The DX division is unhappy
A strike right now could disrupt the release of this year's Galaxy foldables. | Image by PhoneArena
According to reports these last few days, employees at Samsung’s DX division — who work on mobile phones and home appliances — are feeling shortchanged. There is a growing resentment within the company, with the DX division’s employees feeling like they are also owed bonuses and raises during this time.
The matter is made more challenging by the fact that the Foundry and System LSI divisions also received massive bonuses despite operating at a loss. Samsung’s DX division is not operating at a loss, it is quite profitable, but the workers are not being compensated equally.
Samsung workers revolt
According to a new report (translated source), the union within the company’s DX division is revolting. The workers believe that they should also be compensated as much as the DS division, especially as the mobile phone department remained profitable when the other departments were not.
Should the mobile division's employees receive comparable bonuses?
Will Galaxy phones be affected?
If the DX division also goes on a strike like the DS division before it, then there might be some complications with the upcoming releases of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Samsung probably won’t let it get that far and will resolve the issue quickly just as it did with the DS division.
Personally, I hope that the DX division’s employees also get fairly compensated, but I fear that they might not have the numbers that the DS division did.
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