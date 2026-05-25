Shop refurbished devices at Gazelle

Samsung’s Galaxy phone division revolts as other employees rush to buy supercars

There is a growing rift within Samsung, where a major part of the workforce believes that it is not being paid fairly.

0
Abdullah Asim
By
Samsung
Add as a preferred source on Google
Holding up a Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
Samsung's mobile division is very profitable, so where are its workers' bonuses? | Image by PhoneArena
There is a split happening across Samsung, as one side of the company’s workforce is reportedly revolting due to another division’s employees receiving massive bonuses. If the DX (Device eXperience) division of Samsung starts holding strikes like the DS (Device Solutions) division was recently, then the Galaxy phones could see postponed launches.

The recent DS division strikes


Samsung’s DS division’s union recently went on a massive strike, demanding higher salaries and more bonuses. The workers claimed that the current success that the company is seeing during the memory crisis should translate to benefits for Samsung’s workforce as well.

These strikes and protests greatly threatened Samsung’s business during this lucrative time. The company reached a deal sooner than it would have during normal years, and the DS division’s employees received bonuses ranging in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Recommended For You
In fact, supercar stores in South Korea reported that Samsung and SK Hynix employees were flocking to their showrooms in droves after the deal was reached.

The DX division is unhappy




According to reports these last few days, employees at Samsung’s DX division — who work on mobile phones and home appliances — are feeling shortchanged. There is a growing resentment within the company, with the DX division’s employees feeling like they are also owed bonuses and raises during this time.

The matter is made more challenging by the fact that the Foundry and System LSI divisions also received massive bonuses despite operating at a loss. Samsung’s DX division is not operating at a loss, it is quite profitable, but the workers are not being compensated equally.

Samsung workers revolt


According to a new report (translated source), the union within the company’s DX division is revolting. The workers believe that they should also be compensated as much as the DS division, especially as the mobile phone department remained profitable when the other departments were not.

Should the mobile division's employees receive comparable bonuses?
6 Votes


Will Galaxy phones be affected?


If the DX division also goes on a strike like the DS division before it, then there might be some complications with the upcoming releases of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Samsung probably won’t let it get that far and will resolve the issue quickly just as it did with the DS division.

Personally, I hope that the DX division’s employees also get fairly compensated, but I fear that they might not have the numbers that the DS division did.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
This is what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will look like
This is what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will look like
This is Apple’s next best iPhone: all screen, no bezels, and certainly no Dynamic Island
This is Apple’s next best iPhone: all screen, no bezels, and certainly no Dynamic Island
Customers slowly handing more power to AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Customers slowly handing more power to AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
T-Mobile is apparently fundamentally changing
T-Mobile is apparently fundamentally changing
Trump T1 Phone appears to be a mid-range phone from beloved Android manufacturer
Trump T1 Phone appears to be a mid-range phone from beloved Android manufacturer
T-Mobile users can now get a first taste of a new era
T-Mobile users can now get a first taste of a new era
Latest News
Samsung’s Galaxy phone division revolts as other employees rush to buy supercars
Samsung’s Galaxy phone division revolts as other employees rush to buy supercars
If you hurry, the versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus can be yours at this unbeatable Memorial Day price
If you hurry, the versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus can be yours at this unbeatable Memorial Day price
Late Galaxy S26 launch and early iPhone 17e success led to a Samsung-Apple draw in Europe in Q1
Late Galaxy S26 launch and early iPhone 17e success led to a Samsung-Apple draw in Europe in Q1
Samsung's surprisingly sophisticated Galaxy Buds 3 FE are down to an irresistible price
Samsung's surprisingly sophisticated Galaxy Buds 3 FE are down to an irresistible price
Somehow, the $1,300 Galaxy S25 Ultra just lost a feature race to Samsung's cheapest S25 phone
Somehow, the $1,300 Galaxy S25 Ultra just lost a feature race to Samsung's cheapest S25 phone
Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are cheaper than ever, but most likely not for long
Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are cheaper than ever, but most likely not for long