Samsung's surprisingly sophisticated Galaxy Buds 3 FE are down to an irresistible price
Despite what their name might suggest, these are some of the best wireless earbuds you can get... for (way) less than $100 right now.
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With their bundled charging case, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE can deliver up to 24 hours of battery life. | Image by Samsung
Let's play a quick word association game. What's the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the words "Fan Edition"? Compromise? Corner-cutting? Low quality? Last year's specs?
As valid as some of those descriptions might be for products like the Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S10 FE, Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition earbuds are a totally different beast, not exactly rivaling the power and quality of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro but delivering the kind of audio performance and active noise cancellation you'd expect to receive from a high-end AirPods alternative.
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Normally priced at $149.99, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are somehow available for as little as $79.99 right now, and yes, we're talking brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here. So what's the catch? Well, you will need to settle for an "international" version backed by a 90-day warranty if you want to keep your spending to a minimum, which I strongly advise you to do.
Alternatively, you can go for an official US model with a two-year warranty on Amazon and pay 33 bucks more in a single black colorway. While that will also save you a decent $37 compared to the list price of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE with no corners cut whatsoever, I still believe taking advantage of Woot's latest (and greatest) international deal is the best shopping route for bargain hunters today.
Technically, you have an entire month to decide if these are the best wireless earbuds for you (and your budget), but I highly doubt this spectacular promotion will, in fact, last that long... or anywhere near that long.
To be safe (rather than sorry), it might be a good idea to pull the trigger ASAP, especially if you can't afford the aforementioned top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 4 Pro at their newest Woot discount or if you like the Galaxy Buds 3 FE's minimalistic design more. Under the hood, these bad boys come with a large and surprisingly powerful (for a Fan Edition product) 11mm dynamic speaker promising "deep bass", as well as three microphones (per bud) for crystal clear calls.
The battery life is excellent, at up to 24 hours with the bundled charging case factored in, the IP54 water and dust resistance... pretty much the most you could hope for at $79.99, and although it may not always work as advertised, the real-time translation functionality is still a very cool and futuristic thing to have in your ear.
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