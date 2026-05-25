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Samsung's surprisingly sophisticated Galaxy Buds 3 FE are down to an irresistible price

Despite what their name might suggest, these are some of the best wireless earbuds you can get... for (way) less than $100 right now.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE with case
With their bundled charging case, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE can deliver up to 24 hours of battery life. | Image by Samsung

Let's play a quick word association game. What's the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the words "Fan Edition"? Compromise? Corner-cutting? Low quality? Last year's specs?

As valid as some of those descriptions might be for products like the Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S10 FE, Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition earbuds are a totally different beast, not exactly rivaling the power and quality of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro but delivering the kind of audio performance and active noise cancellation you'd expect to receive from a high-end AirPods alternative.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE
$79 99
$149 99
$70 off (47%)
Equipped with a large and powerful 11mm dynamic speaker capable of producing deep bass and high-quality sound, as well as active noise cancellation, Ambient Mode technology, and up to 24 hours of battery life, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are a killer bargain for an undoubtedly limited time at $79.99. Keep in mind that you're looking at an international version with a 90-day warranty here, though.
Buy at Woot
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE
$37 off (25%)
If you insist on buying the Galaxy Buds 3 FE in a US version with a two-year warranty included, you'll have to settle for a significantly humbler $37 discount and opt for a black colorway. The features and specs are obviously just as impressive, and the deal is not bad either.
Buy at Amazon
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Normally priced at $149.99, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are somehow available for as little as $79.99 right now, and yes, we're talking brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here. So what's the catch? Well, you will need to settle for an "international" version backed by a 90-day warranty if you want to keep your spending to a minimum, which I strongly advise you to do.

Alternatively, you can go for an official US model with a two-year warranty on Amazon and pay 33 bucks more in a single black colorway. While that will also save you a decent $37 compared to the list price of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE with no corners cut whatsoever, I still believe taking advantage of Woot's latest (and greatest) international deal is the best shopping route for bargain hunters today.

Technically, you have an entire month to decide if these are the best wireless earbuds for you (and your budget), but I highly doubt this spectacular promotion will, in fact, last that long... or anywhere near that long.

To be safe (rather than sorry), it might be a good idea to pull the trigger ASAP, especially if you can't afford the aforementioned top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 4 Pro at their newest Woot discount or if you like the Galaxy Buds 3 FE's minimalistic design more. Under the hood, these bad boys come with a large and surprisingly powerful (for a Fan Edition product) 11mm dynamic speaker promising "deep bass", as well as three microphones (per bud) for crystal clear calls. 

The battery life is excellent, at up to 24 hours with the bundled charging case factored in, the IP54 water and dust resistance... pretty much the most you could hope for at $79.99, and although it may not always work as advertised, the real-time translation functionality is still a very cool and futuristic thing to have in your ear.
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Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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