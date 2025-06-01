Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Another AI project from Apple may just have gotten delayed — and it’s one people actually wanted

A smarter Apple Health app was in the works, but the wait is going to be longer than expected

Back in March, it was reported that Apple was developing an AI health assistant designed to integrate with the Health app. Internally codenamed "Mulberry," the feature was expected to bring more intelligent health tracking and suggestions to iPhone users, possibly as early as 2025. But according to new details shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, that timeline may have slipped again.

Gurman now says Mulberry won’t be ready in time for this year’s WWDC and is currently being targeted for a spring 2026 release as part of iOS 26. That means Apple’s first major AI health feature is at least another year away from public availability.

Mulberry is one of several long-term AI projects Apple has been working on behind the scenes. The idea is to use large language models to power more personalized, proactive health support based on the data already stored in the Health app. Think of it as a doctor-like assistant that can identify trends, suggest preventative actions, or help users better understand their health metrics over time.

Unlike traditional health-tracking features, which mostly collect and display raw data, Mulberry would likely be able to interpret that data in more conversational and contextual ways. Gurman previously mentioned that this system could also tie into Apple’s other wellness tools, including mental health tracking and medication reminders, adding another layer of functionality to the Health app experience.



This delay is part of a broader trend we are seeing with Apple’s AI development. Several of the company’s most ambitious features, including an LLM-powered version of Siri and an AI-based version of Shortcuts, have also slipped to 2026. While Apple is still expected to talk about AI at this year’s WWDC, the focus will likely be on foundational tools for developers rather than consumer-facing breakthroughs.

The good news is that Mulberry hasn’t been scrapped. Apple still sees healthcare as a major frontier for AI, especially as its devices continue to collect more biometric data through Apple Watch and iPhone sensors. But the delay means that any real-world benefits from this initiative are now at least a year away.

If the spring 2026 launch holds, Mulberry could arrive as part of a mid-cycle update to iOS 26, potentially alongside other health-related upgrades. Until then, Apple’s AI doctor will remain a work in progress, one that might eventually redefine how we interact with our health data.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
