Another AI project from Apple may just have gotten delayed — and it’s one people actually wanted

This delay is part of a broader trend we are seeing with Apple’s AI development. Several of the company’s most ambitious features, including an LLM-powered version of Siri and an AI-based version of Shortcuts, have also slipped to 2026. While Apple is still expected to talk about AI at this year’s WWDC, the focus will likely be on foundational tools for developers rather than consumer-facing breakthroughs.The good news is that Mulberry hasn’t been scrapped. Apple still sees healthcare as a major frontier for AI, especially as its devices continue to collect more biometric data through Apple Watch and iPhone sensors. But the delay means that any real-world benefits from this initiative are now at least a year away.If the spring 2026 launch holds, Mulberry could arrive as part of a mid-cycle update to, potentially alongside other health-related upgrades. Until then, Apple’s AI doctor will remain a work in progress, one that might eventually redefine how we interact with our health data.