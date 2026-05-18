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The next Apple Watch could refine a life-saving feature with a major hardware upgrade

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 may pair the sensor upgrades with a design refresh.

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Ilia Temelkov
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Apple Wearables Apple Watch
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Apple Watch Ultra 4
Apple Watch Ultra 4 | Image by PhoneArena
While the AI upgrades to the iOS 27 and the foldable iPhone are more likely to steal the show during Apple’s September event this year, the company is also expected to launch new smartwatches. A new rumor claims they may feature sensor upgrades and a design refresh of at least one model.

Apple Watch 4 Ultra may get a major redesign


Apple is preparing to launch a new flagship smartwatch this fall, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone Ultra. According to a new Digitimes report, the Apple Watch Ultra 4 will feature a “major redesign” and new sensors.

While the new report doesn’t dive into the details, it describes the refresh as a “major” and “full” redesign. Earlier reports suggested that the Watch Ultra 4 may feature design alterations, a more power-efficient battery, and a different configuration for the sensors on its back.

What would you change in the Apple Watch Ultra 4?
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Even without mentioning any specific changes, the report claims they could lead to an up to 30% jump in shipments compared to 2025.

New features for all Apple Watch models



On a more specific note, Apple may also plan to introduce a new high blood pressure notification feature to its smartwatches. The feature may analyze how blood vessels respond to each heartbeat through the optical heart-rate sensor on the back of the Apple Watch.

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If there is an abnormal pattern, the watch would send alerts to the user. How exactly that feature would differ from the Hypertension Notifications feature Apple launched with watchOS 26 last year remains unclear. 

Still, the feature appears to be under FDA review, and it won’t launch before getting its approval. That makes it sound like Apple may launch a more refined version of the feature based on the updated sensors in its new smartwatches.

Apple’s future goals


After refining the features related to blood pressure monitoring, Apple is expected to shift its focus to noninvasive blood glucose monitoring. While we’ve heard about the development of such a feature before, it’s unlikely that the company has had a major breakthrough with it.

None of these upgrades is expected to lead to a significant change to the design of the Apple Watch. Rumors about the Apple Watch Series 12 claim that it’ll be a rather boring update without visual changes but with upgraded sensors.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also expected to have a design refresh for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, which may also come in two versions. The Galaxy Watch 9 may get some minor upgrades, but it’s also unlikely to introduce revolutionary changes.

A refresh would be welcomed


Launching a major redesign of a smartwatch is not an easy task, and I can’t imagine what that would take, but I’m open to some iterative upgrades. An Apple Watch Ultra 4 with a thinner chassis and a smaller body, without sacrificing features and battery life, would be more than enough. Of course, anything extra would be more than welcome, too.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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