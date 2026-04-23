Tim Cook admits his biggest mistake and proudest moment as Apple CEO
The outgoing Apple CEO shared his thoughts on his best moments and one major failure.
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Tim Cook will step down as CEO of Apple in September. | Image by Apple
Tim Cook is stepping down as CEO of Apple in September, which has sparked a lot of discussion about his legacy. At a recent town hall meeting with employees, he admitted some of his mistakes and shared what he considers his proudest moment of his tenure.
Speaking to employees, Tim Cook said that his “first really big mistake” as CEO of Apple was the launch of Apple Maps on the iPhone in 2012. When the app launched, it didn’t just lag behind Google Maps, but it gave users wrong directions and had mislabeled landmarks.
Still, Cook’s evaluation of the debacle is that it was a valuable experience, allowing the company to now have “the best map app on the planet.”
On the flip side of that are the Apple Watch and its health features, which Cook says are the highlight among the many moments he’s proud of. Recalling the first time when a user sent him a note that their life was saved by the device, the outgoing CEO said it hit him hard. “It caused me to just stop in my steps,” he said.
The first Apple Watch was mostly marketed as a fashion product with relatively basic health functionality. Since its launch in 2014, Apple has shifted its focus with the device to make it probably the most popular health-oriented accessory on the market.
Tim Cook will step down as CEO of Apple on September 1 after assuming the position in August 2011. His successor is the current chief of hardware engineering, John Ternus.
Apple Maps is Tim Cook’s biggest mistake
Speaking to employees, Tim Cook said that his “first really big mistake” as CEO of Apple was the launch of Apple Maps on the iPhone in 2012. When the app launched, it didn’t just lag behind Google Maps, but it gave users wrong directions and had mislabeled landmarks.
Cook is apparently first to admit the mistake, saying the app wasn’t ready to launch, according to a Bloomberg report. He said that the company thought Apple Maps was ready because they tested it more locally.
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What do you think is Tim Cook’s biggest failure as CEO of Apple?
Still, Cook’s evaluation of the debacle is that it was a valuable experience, allowing the company to now have “the best map app on the planet.”
We apologized for it, and we said, ‘Go use these other apps. They’re better than ours.’ And that was some humble pie. But it was the right thing for our users. And so it’s an example of keeping the user at the center of the decisions that we made.
Apple Watch is the highlight
Apple Watch Series 11 | Image by PhoneArena
On the flip side of that are the Apple Watch and its health features, which Cook says are the highlight among the many moments he’s proud of. Recalling the first time when a user sent him a note that their life was saved by the device, the outgoing CEO said it hit him hard. “It caused me to just stop in my steps,” he said.
The first Apple Watch was mostly marketed as a fashion product with relatively basic health functionality. Since its launch in 2014, Apple has shifted its focus with the device to make it probably the most popular health-oriented accessory on the market.
Change in command
Tim Cook will step down as CEO of Apple on September 1 after assuming the position in August 2011. His successor is the current chief of hardware engineering, John Ternus.
During the town hall meeting, Ternus said that the company has a product roadmap that will “change the world” again. The iPhone 18 Pro and Apple’s first foldable iPhone are expected to launch in September.
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