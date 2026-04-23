Build your custom plan with Tello!

Tim Cook admits his biggest mistake and proudest moment as Apple CEO

The outgoing Apple CEO shared his thoughts on his best moments and one major failure.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Apps Apple Watch
Tim Cook in front of several Apple Vision Pro devices.
Tim Cook will step down as CEO of Apple in September. | Image by Apple
Tim Cook is stepping down as CEO of Apple in September, which has sparked a lot of discussion about his legacy. At a recent town hall meeting with employees, he admitted some of his mistakes and shared what he considers his proudest moment of his tenure.

Apple Maps is Tim Cook’s biggest mistake


Speaking to employees, Tim Cook said that his “first really big mistake” as CEO of Apple was the launch of Apple Maps on the iPhone in 2012. When the app launched, it didn’t just lag behind Google Maps, but it gave users wrong directions and had mislabeled landmarks.

Cook is apparently first to admit the mistake, saying the app wasn’t ready to launch, according to a Bloomberg report. He said that the company thought Apple Maps was ready because they tested it more locally.

Recommended For You
What do you think is Tim Cook’s biggest failure as CEO of Apple?
8 Votes


Still, Cook’s evaluation of the debacle is that it was a valuable experience, allowing the company to now have “the best map app on the planet.”

We apologized for it, and we said, ‘Go use these other apps. They’re better than ours.’ And that was some humble pie. But it was the right thing for our users. And so it’s an example of keeping the user at the center of the decisions that we made.
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, April 2026


Apple Watch is the highlight



On the flip side of that are the Apple Watch and its health features, which Cook says are the highlight among the many moments he’s proud of. Recalling the first time when a user sent him a note that their life was saved by the device, the outgoing CEO said it hit him hard. “It caused me to just stop in my steps,” he said.

The first Apple Watch was mostly marketed as a fashion product with relatively basic health functionality. Since its launch in 2014, Apple has shifted its focus with the device to make it probably the most popular health-oriented accessory on the market.

Change in command


Tim Cook will step down as CEO of Apple on September 1 after assuming the position in August 2011. His successor is the current chief of hardware engineering, John Ternus.

During the town hall meeting, Ternus said that the company has a product roadmap that will “change the world” again. The iPhone 18 Pro and Apple’s first foldable iPhone are expected to launch in September.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Pixel 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 plagued by an issue Google is struggling to fix
Pixel 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 plagued by an issue Google is struggling to fix
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
T-Mobile shares crash after talk of Deutsche Telekom merger
T-Mobile shares crash after talk of Deutsche Telekom merger
I think I've found my ideal 2026 foldable... and it's a 2025 Motorola
I think I've found my ideal 2026 foldable... and it's a 2025 Motorola
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
Latest News
T-Mobile is making it super-easy to get Samsung's brand-new Galaxy A37 5G for free (sans trade-in)
T-Mobile is making it super-easy to get Samsung's brand-new Galaxy A37 5G for free (sans trade-in)
Fresh leaks regarding the best phone you probably won't be able to buy show more major improvements
Fresh leaks regarding the best phone you probably won't be able to buy show more major improvements
At under $95, the Beats Studio Buds are priced so low that your wallet won't even put up a fight
At under $95, the Beats Studio Buds are priced so low that your wallet won't even put up a fight
Tim Cook admits his biggest mistake and proudest moment as Apple CEO
Tim Cook admits his biggest mistake and proudest moment as Apple CEO
Galaxy Watch 7 becomes a no-brainer choice at under $180
Galaxy Watch 7 becomes a no-brainer choice at under $180
Mint Mobile and Straight Talk are competing for your attention with epic Galaxy A offers
Mint Mobile and Straight Talk are competing for your attention with epic Galaxy A offers