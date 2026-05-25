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If you hurry, the versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus can be yours at this unbeatable Memorial Day price

You will probably find it hard to believe how affordable Lenovo's best Android tablet is after you consider all its strengths and key selling points.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Android Tablets Deals Lenovo
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Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus with keyboard and stylus
Yes, the Yoga Tab Plus comes with both a keyboard and stylus included in its base price. | Image by Lenovo

Hiked from a regular price of $769.99 to $799.99 with the rest of Lenovo's Android tablet portfolio nearly two months ago, the 12.7-inch Yoga Tab Plus scored a hefty $250 discount just a couple of weeks later, which made the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse arguably more attractive than devices like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and even the Tab S11.

But experienced bargain hunters probably felt they could do better if they waited a little longer, and predictably enough, your patience is rewarded this Memorial Day with an enhanced $300 discount. We're obviously talking about $300 slashed off the revised list price of the decidedly premium-looking slate with guaranteed OS upgrades through Android 17 and a hefty 10,200mAh battery under the hood, which means you currently need to pay $499.99.
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus
$499 99
$799 99
$300 off (38%)
With 256GB internal storage space, a whopping 16GB RAM, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, large 10,200mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging capabilities, and both a keyboard and stylus included, the Yoga Tab Plus might be the greatest Android tablet around, especially at a massively reduced price of $499.99.
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In the spirit of full disclosure, I must point out that the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus has been even more affordable than this on a couple of occasions in the past, but after the company's price increases for all its Android-powered iPad rivals, I'm not sure many of you expected to see such a good deal offered so quickly.

Because Memorial Day is today and Lenovo has been selling a bunch of deliciously value-packed tablets at massively reduced prices for about a week now, there's a very strong possibility that all these promotions will go away as early as tomorrow.

And if the aforementioned screen size, processor, battery capacity, and software support promise haven't convinced you the Yoga Tab Plus is an absolute value champion at five Benjamins, allow me to add another two selling points to the equation: a keyboard pack and a Lenovo Tab Pen Pro.


Yes, the productivity-enhancing keyboard and creativity-encouraging stylus are included in your $499.99, while something like the 10.9-inch Galaxy Tab S10 FE only comes with a bundled S Pen at a similar price. Apple's 11-inch iPad Air (M4), meanwhile, is costlier by itself, and the Yoga Tab Plus somehow sports a display that's not just larger but considerably smoother as well, with state-of-the-art 144Hz refresh rate technology.

Oh, and have I mentioned that Lenovo's jumbo-sized Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 beast also packs 16GB RAM and 256GB storage space compared to the 8 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room on the cheapest Galaxy Tab S10 FE variant? How could you possibly not consider this the best Android tablet available today?
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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