If you hurry, the versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus can be yours at this unbeatable Memorial Day price





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3





But experienced bargain hunters probably felt they could do better if they waited a little longer, and predictably enough, your patience is rewarded this But experienced bargain hunters probably felt they could do better if they waited a little longer, and predictably enough, your patience is rewarded this Memorial Day with an enhanced $300 discount. We're obviously talking about $300 slashed off the revised list price of the decidedly premium-looking slate with guaranteed OS upgrades through Android 17 and a hefty 10,200mAh battery under the hood, which means you currently need to pay $499.99.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus $499 99 $799 99 $300 off (38%) With 256GB internal storage space, a whopping 16GB RAM, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, large 10,200mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging capabilities, and both a keyboard and stylus included, the Yoga Tab Plus might be the greatest Android tablet around, especially at a massively reduced price of $499.99. Buy at Lenovo Recommended For You





Don’t miss out : Check out our handpicked selection of today’s best mobile deals





In the spirit of full disclosure, I must point out that the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus has been even more affordable than this on a couple of occasions in the past, but after the company's price increases for all its Android-powered iPad rivals, I'm not sure many of you expected to see such a good deal offered so quickly.









And if the aforementioned screen size, processor, battery capacity, and software support promise haven't convinced you the Yoga Tab Plus is an absolute value champion at five Benjamins, allow me to add another two selling points to the equation: a keyboard pack and a Lenovo Tab Pen Pro.









Galaxy Tab S10 FE Yes, the productivity-enhancing keyboard and creativity-encouraging stylus are included in your $499.99, while something like the 10.9-inchonly comes with a bundled S Pen at a similar price. Apple's 11-inch iPad Air (M4) , meanwhile, is costlier by itself, and the Yoga Tab Plus somehow sports a display that's not just larger but considerably smoother as well, with state-of-the-art 144Hz refresh rate technology.





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 beast also packs 16GB RAM and 256GB storage space compared to the 8 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room on the cheapest Galaxy Tab S10 FE variant? How could you possibly not consider this the Oh, and have I mentioned that Lenovo's jumbo-sizedbeast also packs 16GB RAM and 256GB storage space compared to the 8 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room on the cheapestvariant? How could you possibly not consider this best Android tablet available today?