Here’s why you shouldn’t believe every iPhone 18 Pro leak you see online
A new leak claims to show iPhone 18 Pro components that don’t really exist.
Three of the rumored iPhone 18 Pro colors. | Image by Macworld
The furor caused by the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro made people eager to see another flashy color on this year’s models. We’ve already seen rumors that Apple may deliver with at least one intriguing color, and a new leak claims to show how it really looks.
Several reports have already suggested that Apple is working on four new shades for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The options we may see are the following:
Those colors were shown in renders based on supply chain rumors provided by Macworld. Later, the same colors appeared on what looked like the glass covers of the rear camera plateau, leaked by a third-party company.
A new photo of what are allegedly components for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max has leaked, seemingly confirming earlier leaks about Apple’s plans. The image is supposed to once again show camera covers for the upcoming phones, according to a 9to5Mac report.
However, such a component doesn’t really exist in Apple’s current iPhone Pro design. The iPhone 17 Pro used a unibody back case, which has a cutout for MagSafe but includes the camera plateau. The iPhone 18 Pro is rumored to stick to the same design.
What the new image is likely showing are external protectors that stick on top of the plateau. These were likely produced by a third-party company to match the rumored colors of the upcoming phones.
The image was originally shared by an X user calling themselves Majin, referring to leaker Majin Bu. However, that relatively reputable source disappeared, and the new account is unlikely to be the same person.
Just like every other leak, this one should be taken with a grain of salt, though it may be giving an idea of how the new colors could look.
Looking at the so-called Dark Cherry color on the new photo, I’d prefer for it to be fake. The color doesn’t look anything like the renders, and getting an iPhone 18 Pro in such a dull shade would be a disappointment.
The iPhone 18 Pro may really come in four colors
Several reports have already suggested that Apple is working on four new shades for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The options we may see are the following:
- Dark Cherry
- Sky Blue
- Dark Gray
- Silver
Those colors were shown in renders based on supply chain rumors provided by Macworld. Later, the same colors appeared on what looked like the glass covers of the rear camera plateau, leaked by a third-party company.
A questionable new look at the iPhone 18 Pro colors
A new photo of what are allegedly components for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max has leaked, seemingly confirming earlier leaks about Apple’s plans. The image is supposed to once again show camera covers for the upcoming phones, according to a 9to5Mac report.
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The alleged leaked iPhone 18 Pro components. | Image by Screenshot
However, such a component doesn’t really exist in Apple’s current iPhone Pro design. The iPhone 17 Pro used a unibody back case, which has a cutout for MagSafe but includes the camera plateau. The iPhone 18 Pro is rumored to stick to the same design.
Which is your favorite “special” iPhone color?
What the new image is likely showing are external protectors that stick on top of the plateau. These were likely produced by a third-party company to match the rumored colors of the upcoming phones.
Untrustworthy source
The hero color of the iPhone 18 Pro may be a shade of red. | Image by Macworld
The image was originally shared by an X user calling themselves Majin, referring to leaker Majin Bu. However, that relatively reputable source disappeared, and the new account is unlikely to be the same person.
Just like every other leak, this one should be taken with a grain of salt, though it may be giving an idea of how the new colors could look.
Hopefully fake
Looking at the so-called Dark Cherry color on the new photo, I’d prefer for it to be fake. The color doesn’t look anything like the renders, and getting an iPhone 18 Pro in such a dull shade would be a disappointment.
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