Here’s why you shouldn’t believe every iPhone 18 Pro leak you see online

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Which is your favorite “special” iPhone color? Deep Purple Midnight Green Desert Titanium Cosmic Orange The rumored Dark Cherry Vote 4 Votes

Untrustworthy source





Hopefully fake

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However, such a component doesn’t really exist in Apple’s current iPhone Pro design. ThePro used a unibody back case, which has a cutout for MagSafe but includes the camera plateau. ThePro is rumored to stick to the same design.What the new image is likely showing are external protectors that stick on top of the plateau. These were likely produced by a third-party company to match the rumored colors of the upcoming phones.The image was originally shared by an X user calling themselves Majin, referring to leaker Majin Bu. However, that relatively reputable source disappeared, and the new account is unlikely to be the same person.Just like every other leak, this one should be taken with a grain of salt, though it may be giving an idea of how the new colors could look.Looking at the so-called Dark Cherry color on the new photo, I’d prefer for it to be fake. The color doesn’t look anything like the renders, and getting anPro in such a dull shade would be a disappointment.