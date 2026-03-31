Despite a boring design, I still believe the Pixel 11 can be the best Android phone of 2026





Potential . More specifically, potential for greatness. While I can definitely understand all those possible descriptions of Google's sequel to the "vanilla" Pixel 10 , I think I'm going to go in a totally different direction and answer my own question from above with a much more hopeful word.. More specifically, potential for greatness.

No one wants radical redesigns anymore





Okay, maybe some people like to see companies try changes for the sake of change, but in 2026, I believe there are far more important boxes a new high-end smartphone needs to check (more on that a little later) in order to stand a chance to achieve box-office hit status and earn rave reviews.









Pixel 10 family's protruding oval-shaped camera bar, that's clearly become the main distinguishing design element of Pixel 11 's leaked renders in that particular department. The age of aesthetic experiments is over, at least for me and at least as far as non-foldable devices are concerned, with the age of brand identity instead being upon us. Whether or not you like thefamily's protruding oval-shaped camera bar, that's clearly become the main distinguishing design element of Google 's in-house handsets, so I'm definitely glad to see minimal changes highlighted in the's leaked renders in that particular department.



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Even better, the only visible alteration to that component makes the Pixel 11 look more elegant than its predecessor (at least in my book), as the entire rear-facing camera module is now painted in black instead of partly matching the shade of the rest of the phone's backplate, which looked... a little cheap and asymmetrical.





Are you happy with the Pixel 11's leaked design? Delighted. I'm... okay with it. No, it could have been a lot snazzier. No, it could have been... fresher. I don't care about the design that much. Vote 8 Votes





The other expected cosmetic change is even subtler... and potentially even cooler, making the Pixel 11 's screen bezels about as slim as they could be without impacting (hopefully) the handset's status as a relatively affordable Android flagship.

Here's a crazy idea





Pixel 10 What if Google were to release its next (non-Pro) compact high-ender at a lower price than last year's 6.3-inch? I'm obviously not basing this scenario on any concrete rumor (as there are no pricing rumors or reports to discuss just yet), but I feel like if any company is going to pull off a price reduction this year, that's probably Big G right here.



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Pixel 11 seem highly unlikely (especially if you consider the $899.99 starting price of something like Samsung's "vanilla" Of course, the $499 Pixel 10a kind of disproves my theory, making a $699 or $749seem highly unlikely (especially if you consider the $899.99 starting price of something like Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S26 ), but until I'm actually proven wrong by Google itself or a rock-solid leaker like Evan Blass, I'll continue to hold on to my utopian dream.





And yes, I realize Google will need to keep the 128GB entry-level storage space unchanged for my hopes to materialize, and I'm totally fine with that. At worst, the Pixel 11 must start at the same $799 price point as the Pixel 10 , but in that case, a few notable upgrades might be needed for this thing to fulfill its maximum potential.

More than meets the eye





Just because you can only see two (small) changes in the product depictions leaked yesterday, that obviously doesn't mean the Pixel 11 will stand out from its predecessor with slightly thinner screen borders, an all-black camera bar, and nothing else.









Do I (realistically) think the sequel to the "regular" Pixel 10 could also adopt one of the 10 Pro's 48MP periscope telephoto or ultra-wide-angle lenses to add to the primary 48MP snapper instead of a secondary 10.8MP telephoto or tertiary 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor? No, but that's another thing I will continue to dream of with my eyes open as long as humanly possible.

The most important thing Google needs to do





Pixel 11 's launch in August (presumably). ... is iron out its software kinks . Especially if the $799 price goes unchanged or, worse yet, if it goes up to $849 or $899. Such an expensive phone with a... volatile OS would be simply unacceptable (even for a lot of hardcore Google fans and so-called Android purists), so a lot of effort has to be invested in that area to limit the number of (inherent) bugs that will no doubt hinder the user experience at the's launch in August (presumably).









To its credit, Big G has made important strides in this field over the last few years, but there are still (way) too many Pixel phone owners who often feel like guinea pigs, having to constantly wait weeks and even months on end for issues that should never appear in the first place to be resolved





If Google manages to clean up its software act considerably more this year than with the last few Pixel generations and Android versions, I do think we need to pay very close attention to the Pixel 11 family and the "standard" model in particular. And because I love diminutive phones (by 2026 standards), I will probably wait and see exactly what the Pixel 11 brings to the table and at what price before deciding what new handset (if any) I should purchase this year. Who's with me?