The Pixel 11 with Tensor G6 will reportedly focus on improving thermals, says leaked document


Android Google
An image of the Google Tensor chip
It's no secret that Google's Tensor chips, while improving annually, have had a bit of a heating problem. This issue has even led to a lot of Pixel phone returns, according to Google's own data. However, it appears that Google may have heard our cries for cooler Pixels and will be doing something about it just in time for the Pixel 11.

Leaked slides have revealed that the tech giant is making big moves to address this overheating issue with their upcoming Tensor G6 chip. The leaked slides show that Google is laser-focused on solving the heat and efficiency problems that have plagued some of their Pixel phones. They even admitted that overheating is the number one reason people return their Pixels. That's a pretty big deal and shows that the company is aware of just how much of a problem this is.

Additionally, it looks like Google is also aware of how important battery life is to their user base. They know it drives user loyalty and keeps us buying Pixels, so they want to fix that too So, what's the plan? Well, the Tensor G6, codenamed "Malibu," will also be addressing that. According to the aforementioned leaked document, Tensor G6 is going to be built using a much more efficient process, which should help keep things cool and save battery life.

It should be noted that this is the same process that Apple uses for their chips, so that fact can guide our expectations.  The leaked slides also mentioned the Tensor G5, codenamed "Laguna." While there weren't as many details about this chip, it sounds like it will also have some improvements in the heat and battery life departments.

It's looking like the Pixel 11 will be the one that will finally address all the complaints that Pixel users have had for years. As a Pixel 9 Pro user myself, I'm pretty excited about these changes. I've always loved Pixel phones, but the overheating issue has definitely been a concern that I've had to live with in exchange for running Google's version of the most "stock" version of Android. It's great to see Google taking this seriously and working hard to improve their chips. I can't wait to see how the Tensor G6 and G5 perform in real-world use, which is what truly matters.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.



