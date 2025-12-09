Two steps forward, one step back: Annoying new Pixel 10 series bug crops up after December update





Still, not everything is running smoothly for everyone after last week's massive collection of security patches, bug fixes, and performance enhancements, and one new issue in particular is Still, not everything is running smoothly for everyone after last week's massive collection of security patches, bug fixes, and performance enhancements, and one new issue in particular is giving headaches to a not-insignificant number of users all of a sudden

What would you do if your phone's touchscreen stopped working?





Unfortunately, that's not just a hypothetical question meant to generate theoretical nightmares for a good dozen of Redditors, who've had to find elaborate workarounds and temporary solutions to that exact problem for the last few days.











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Another curious aspect is that the new bug seems to manifest only when a phone is set down on a table or another similar surface "for a while", and not when its owner carries the device around in their pocket.





The actual buggy behavior is honestly pretty scary to me, not in the sense that I'd be afraid to use my phone if I experienced such a thing, but in the sense that I would be likely to break it after two or three incidents as the ones described on Reddit.





Did Google drop the ball with the December update? Definitely not, my phone is zippier than ever before 23.08% Definitely not, a bunch of old bugs are now fixed 9.62% Kind of, as some things are now better, but others are worse 24.04% Definitely, as I'm seeing new bugs on my phone 43.27% Vote 104 Votes





We're talking complete and total resistance to touch, with the power button still functioning, the display waking up as normal, and even the fingerprint reader allowing for the phone to unlock... without anything else working.

So what can you do if you experience the new bug?





Unfortunately, not much. You can force restart your Pixel 10 -series device, but the problem will reappear. You can also circumvent the issue in your home by using the location-based Extend Unlock functionality, but naturally, that won't work anywhere else, and it clearly doesn't qualify as a comprehensive fix.









What does seem to make the problem go away and keep the touchscreen functional even after long periods of inactivity is disabling the Always-On Display feature, which you should probably do (as inconvenient as it might be) until Google rolls out a more... elegant solution in a future software update.

Of course, before that can happen, the search giant needs to first acknowledge the new bug, which is not yet the case, at least to my knowledge and that of the impacted Redditors mentioned above.

Should you give up on your Pixel 10 now?





I really don't think so. Obviously, I understand your frustration if your phone's touchscreen randomly becomes unusable and refuses to fully recover even after multiple successive reboots, but I strongly believe that Google's December 2025 update has resolved more issues than it has created, at least in the grand scheme of things.





Pixel 10 family has been impacted by a significantly Also in the grand scheme of things, it feels to me that thefamily has been impacted by a significantly smaller number of hardware and software glitches and bugs than previous Google-made handsets, so if anything, the search giant deserves praise and more of your confidence in the long run.

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