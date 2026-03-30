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Pixel 11 could disappoint despite two visual changes

The Pixel 11 looks strikingly familiar in new leak.

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The Pixel 11 will look a lot like the Pixel 10. | Image by Android Headlines
The expected launch of the Pixel 11 isn't too far away, and right on cue, renders envisioning the design of Google's next flagship have cropped up. While the handset doesn't stray drastically from its predecessor, it looks different enough to avoid feeling stale.

Same, but different



For the third year in a row, the Pixel will stick to a horizontal camera pill, though this iteration is entirely black. This marks a departure from the Pixel 10's camera bar, which matched the device's color around the flash unit.

The other prominent change is the thinner bezels. This aligns with the aesthetics of modern flagships, moving away from the thicker borders found on the Pixel 10.

Beyond these two tweaks, the design is reportedly identical to the Pixel 10, save for a slightly thinner profile. The 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display will also be retained.

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Android Headlines, which leaked the renders in collaboration with trusted leaker Steve H.McFly, notes that the color shown in the render isn't a confirmed shade, and was just selected to make the details pop.

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Following a familiar playbook


There are only so many ways a smartphone design can be tweaked. That's why we see every manufacturer, from Apple to Samsung, ship subtle changes every year and call it a day.

While Google's phones stand out due to their distinct rear layout, the competition is narrowing. Even Apple has also pivoted to a horizontal camera bar with the iPhone 17 Pro, though it maintains a different feel. 

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What might make you buy the Pixel 11?
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Not enough going for it


At this point, details on the Pixel 11 are thin. The device might be powered by a chipset based on the 2nm manufacturing tech, which will make it faster and more efficient. Today's report says that the Samsung modem may be swapped out for a MediaTek M90. 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will likely remain the standard.

The phone may also feature an under-display infrared camera for secure face unlocking.

Of course, with nearly four months until launch, many details remain under wraps. However, based on what we appear to know, the Pixel 11 will be strikingly similar to the previous-gen handset inside and out.

Getting complacent


The Pixel's market share has steadily grown. Instead of capitalizing on its growing popularity, Google seems to be playing it safe by sticking with a predictable formula. If the rumored exit of OnePlus from global markets has taught us anything, it's that the competition is intensifying, and no company can afford to rest on its laurels.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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