Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some owners aren't sure what they're seeing, and neither are we.
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Pixel 10 Pro XL. | Image by PhoneArena
Your phone's flashlight is one of those features you never think twice about. It's just there when you need it, whether you're digging through a dark closet or navigating a parking lot at night. But a handful of Pixel 10 Pro owners are now raising a red flag about what can happen when that flashlight stays on a little too long, and the photos they're sharing are hard to ignore.
According to a new report, multiple Reddit threads over the past few months describe issues with the Pixel 10 Pro's LED flashlight generating enough heat to visibly damage its own lens. One user shared a close-up photo showing a dark, charred hole right at the center of the flashlight module, with the surrounding diffuser still intact.
It's also worth noting that Google recently introduced an adjustable flashlight brightness slider with Android 16 QPR3, letting users crank up the intensity beyond the default. There's no confirmed link between that feature and these reports, but it's a detail worth keeping in mind.
Google hasn't officially commented on the issue yet, and the number of reports on Reddit remains relatively low. But even a handful of cases like this deserve attention, especially on a phone that starts at $999.
This also adds to a growing list of software and hardware quirks that have affected the Pixel 10 series since launch. From touchscreen bugs after the December update to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth breaking after the January update and even random app crashes, the Pixel 10 generation has had a bumpier ride than most Google fans expected.
I'll be upfront: I'd give Google the benefit of the doubt here. The number of confirmed cases is still small, and it's clear that some users are confusing the normal appearance of the LED emitter with actual damage. That's not nothing. For now, this looks more like a rare edge case than a systemic design flaw.
Pixel 10 Pro flashlight reports point to possible heat damage
According to a new report, multiple Reddit threads over the past few months describe issues with the Pixel 10 Pro's LED flashlight generating enough heat to visibly damage its own lens. One user shared a close-up photo showing a dark, charred hole right at the center of the flashlight module, with the surrounding diffuser still intact.
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Others have reported the flashlight getting unusually hot during extended use. In at least one case, the user said the light had been left on in their pocket, which would trap heat and push temperatures well beyond what the plastic covering can handle. One report even claims a Pixel 10 Pro XL burned the palm rest of a keyboard when the phone was placed face-down with the flashlight still active.
Not every report tells the same story
Reported flashlight burn damage reported by a Pixel 10 Pro user. | Image by Public-Sun-6034 — Reddit
Here's where things get a little tricky. Many Pixel owners have noticed a small orange or yellow dot in the center of the flashlight lens and jumped to the conclusion that it's a burn mark. In reality, that's just the LED emitter beneath the diffuser, and it's visible even on brand-new devices straight out of the box.
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That said, some of the darker, more irregular marks being shared online do look like genuine heat damage. The distinction matters because it's easy to confuse normal hardware design with an actual defect, and that muddies the conversation around whether this is truly a widespread problem or an edge case blown out of proportion.
It's also worth noting that Google recently introduced an adjustable flashlight brightness slider with Android 16 QPR3, letting users crank up the intensity beyond the default. There's no confirmed link between that feature and these reports, but it's a detail worth keeping in mind.
Why this matters for Pixel 10 Pro owners
Google hasn't officially commented on the issue yet, and the number of reports on Reddit remains relatively low. But even a handful of cases like this deserve attention, especially on a phone that starts at $999.
Most modern smartphones have built-in thermal safeguards that are supposed to dim or shut off the flashlight when temperatures climb too high. If the Pixel 10 Pro's safety measures aren't kicking in consistently, that's a legitimate concern.
This also adds to a growing list of software and hardware quirks that have affected the Pixel 10 series since launch. From touchscreen bugs after the December update to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth breaking after the January update and even random app crashes, the Pixel 10 generation has had a bumpier ride than most Google fans expected.
Have you noticed any heat or damage from your Pixel 10 Pro's flashlight?
A rare issue, but one worth watching
I'll be upfront: I'd give Google the benefit of the doubt here. The number of confirmed cases is still small, and it's clear that some users are confusing the normal appearance of the LED emitter with actual damage. That's not nothing. For now, this looks more like a rare edge case than a systemic design flaw.
Still, if you own a Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL, it's a good idea to avoid leaving the flashlight on for long stretches, especially in a pocket or bag where heat has nowhere to go. And if you spot a dark brown or black mark on the flashlight lens that wasn't there before, reach out to Google support while the phone is still under warranty. A $999 flagship shouldn't be melting itself, no matter how rare the occurrence.
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