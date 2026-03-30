Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight

Some owners aren't sure what they're seeing, and neither are we.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google Google Pixel
Pixel 10 Pro XL
Pixel 10 Pro XL. | Image by PhoneArena
Your phone's flashlight is one of those features you never think twice about. It's just there when you need it, whether you're digging through a dark closet or navigating a parking lot at night. But a handful of Pixel 10 Pro owners are now raising a red flag about what can happen when that flashlight stays on a little too long, and the photos they're sharing are hard to ignore.

Pixel 10 Pro flashlight reports point to possible heat damage


According to a new report, multiple Reddit threads over the past few months describe issues with the Pixel 10 Pro's LED flashlight generating enough heat to visibly damage its own lens. One user shared a close-up photo showing a dark, charred hole right at the center of the flashlight module, with the surrounding diffuser still intact.

Recommended For You

Others have reported the flashlight getting unusually hot during extended use. In at least one case, the user said the light had been left on in their pocket, which would trap heat and push temperatures well beyond what the plastic covering can handle. One report even claims a Pixel 10 Pro XL burned the palm rest of a keyboard when the phone was placed face-down with the flashlight still active.

Not every report tells the same story


Here's where things get a little tricky. Many Pixel owners have noticed a small orange or yellow dot in the center of the flashlight lens and jumped to the conclusion that it's a burn mark. In reality, that's just the LED emitter beneath the diffuser, and it's visible even on brand-new devices straight out of the box.

Recommended For You

That said, some of the darker, more irregular marks being shared online do look like genuine heat damage. The distinction matters because it's easy to confuse normal hardware design with an actual defect, and that muddies the conversation around whether this is truly a widespread problem or an edge case blown out of proportion.

It's also worth noting that Google recently introduced an adjustable flashlight brightness slider with Android 16 QPR3, letting users crank up the intensity beyond the default. There's no confirmed link between that feature and these reports, but it's a detail worth keeping in mind.

Why this matters for Pixel 10 Pro owners


Google hasn't officially commented on the issue yet, and the number of reports on Reddit remains relatively low. But even a handful of cases like this deserve attention, especially on a phone that starts at $999.

Most modern smartphones have built-in thermal safeguards that are supposed to dim or shut off the flashlight when temperatures climb too high. If the Pixel 10 Pro's safety measures aren't kicking in consistently, that's a legitimate concern.

This also adds to a growing list of software and hardware quirks that have affected the Pixel 10 series since launch. From touchscreen bugs after the December update to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth breaking after the January update and even random app crashes, the Pixel 10 generation has had a bumpier ride than most Google fans expected.

Have you noticed any heat or damage from your Pixel 10 Pro's flashlight?
0 Votes

A rare issue, but one worth watching


I'll be upfront: I'd give Google the benefit of the doubt here. The number of confirmed cases is still small, and it's clear that some users are confusing the normal appearance of the LED emitter with actual damage. That's not nothing. For now, this looks more like a rare edge case than a systemic design flaw.

Still, if you own a Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL, it's a good idea to avoid leaving the flashlight on for long stretches, especially in a pocket or bag where heat has nowhere to go. And if you spot a dark brown or black mark on the flashlight lens that wasn't there before, reach out to Google support while the phone is still under warranty. A $999 flagship shouldn't be melting itself, no matter how rare the occurrence.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative

Latest News

Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
More leaked images show the biggest iPhone 18 design change in greater details
More leaked images show the biggest iPhone 18 design change in greater details
Google Maps extends very useful feature to more vehicles using Android Auto
Google Maps extends very useful feature to more vehicles using Android Auto
Apple's iOS 26.5 beta brings back a privacy feature it keeps pulling away
Apple's iOS 26.5 beta brings back a privacy feature it keeps pulling away
Apple’s embarrassing defeat could pave its way to winning everything AI has to offer
Apple’s embarrassing defeat could pave its way to winning everything AI has to offer
Your Apple Watch will get two types of improvements with watchOS 27
Your Apple Watch will get two types of improvements with watchOS 27
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless