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Samsung's newest display tech could debut on the Pixel 11 first instead of a Galaxy

And the iPhone 18 Pro won't be far behind.

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Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and iPhone 16 Pro Max
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and iPhone 16 Pro Max. | Image by PhoneArena
Google is about to quietly pull off something that even longtime Pixel skeptics might tip their hats to. And for once, it is not about AI features or camera tricks.

The Pixel 11 could debut Samsung's next-gen display tech


According to a new report, the Pixel 11 series is set to ship with Samsung's brand-new M16 OLED panels. If true, Google's phones would be the very first to use Samsung Display's latest screen technology.

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What does M16 mean for you? Brighter screens, more accurate colors, and better power efficiency compared to the M14 panels found on the Pixel 10 Pro, every iPhone 17, and the Galaxy S26. It might not sound flashy on paper, but this is the kind of upgrade you notice when you use your phone outdoors or watch your battery hold steady a bit longer.

Google could beat Apple to the punch


The same report says the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will also get M16 panels. However, Google has been dropping Pixel flagships around August, with Apple following in September, so the Pixel 11 could be the first phone you can buy with this screen tech.

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For a company that has spent years playing catch-up in hardware, that alone is a statement. Factor in the Tensor G6 chip and a long-overdue MediaTek modem swap, and the Pixel 11 is stacking up to be one of the more meaningful Pixel upgrades in a while.

Samsung keeps handing rivals its best displays first


So, at this point, we're seeing the pattern. The company that makes the best smartphone screens in the world keeps sending its newest tech to competitors before putting it in its own phones.

The Galaxy S27 is not expected until early 2027, meaning Samsung's flagships will trail Google and Apple by months. Galaxy customers getting last year's panels while competitors walk away with the new stuff? That is a tough fact to accept. 

What Pixel 11 upgrade matters most to your daily experience?
8 Votes

This could be the Pixel 11's quiet advantage


Display upgrades do not usually get the hype that cameras and processors do, but they probably should. You stare at your screen every second you use your phone, and the Pixel 10 Pro already gave us one of the best displays we have tested.

If the M16 pushes things further, the Pixel 11 could quietly end up with one of the most well-rounded spec sheets of any phone this year. Pair that with a new chip and a modem fix years in the making, and Google might finally have a flagship that does not ask you to settle, and I'm here for it.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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