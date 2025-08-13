Yet another Pixel 10 series report tips reasonable price points in yet another big market
It's pretty much etched in stone now that the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold will all retain the starting prices of their predecessors in key markets around the world.
After several years of stagnation (not necessarily in a negative sense), high-end smartphone pricing has become a little more volatile and unpredictable of late, with many top global brands making their flagship models more and more expensive due to various macroeconomic reasons, and let's be honest, an incessant desire to keep profit margins as chunky as possible.
Fortunately, that's not completely true for all major smartphone vendors (the part about the rising flagship prices, anyway), as Google, for instance, seems to have no intention to overcharge for this year's Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold compared to the four's 2024 predecessors.
The signs are all there
First, the Pixel 10 family was tipped to keep the pricing structure of the Pixel 9 roster unchanged in Europe about a month ago. Then, pretty much the exact same thing was (credibly) rumored for the US market a couple of weeks back. And now we're getting similarly encouraging (and trustworthy) inside information from India.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be priced exactly the same as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass on X
Specifically, it appears that the "vanilla" Pixel 10 model will cost 79,999 rupees with 256GB internal storage space. That equates to a little over $910 right now, and more importantly, it's identical with the regional launch price of the 6.3-inch Pixel 9 in a 256 gig configuration back in August 2024.
Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 10 Pro is expected to set you back Rs. 109,999 in a 256GB variant in the world's most populous nation, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will reportedly go for 124,999 rupees, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is all but guaranteed to start at Rs. 172,999. There's really no point in converting those numbers in US dollars, as the key thing to note is that the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold made their regional debut last year at these same price points.
That obviously lends even more weight to the tags tipped for the US, which are almost etched in stone now at $799 for the Pixel 10, $999 for the Pixel 10 Pro, $1,199 for the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and $1,799 for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. We're talking about entry-level variants across the board, of course, but keep in mind that the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro are likely to start at 128GB storage space stateside, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL and 10 Pro Fold will not offer less than 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room.
Which one should you buy?
I'm obviously not going to tell you that, as your choice will depend on a lot of different factors, but for me, the "standard" Pixel 10 sounds like a very compelling value proposition with the same state-of-the-art Google Tensor G5 processor under the hood as all its bigger and costlier brothers, a decidedly familiar (but also undeniably stylish) design, and an extra imaging sensor compared to the Pixel 9.
That 10.8MP telephoto snapper will naturally enhance the versatility and power of the Pixel 10's rear-facing camera system, even though the ultra-wide-angle lens is widely expected to go down from a 48 to a 12 megapixel count.
Have you ever seen anything prettier than this Limoncello-colored Pixel 10? | Image Credit -- Evan Blass on X
The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will curiously not come with any truly significant changes over their respective forerunners, gaining a little additional battery juice, a lot of extra processing power, and the same first-party "Pixelsnap" magnetic wireless charging accessories as the non-Pro Pixel 10, thus essentially aiming to further refine the already great Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL rather than trying to reinvent the wheel.
As for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, my otherwise tremendous excitement for Google's sophomore Galaxy Z Fold-rivaling effort has taken a big hit with those rumors of a delayed release in October. That's not corroborated in any way today, mind you, as the generally reliable folks over at Smartprix claim that the Pixel 10 series will go up for pre-order as early as August 21. That's the day after the search giant's big product launch event, but with no words on an actual shipment start, you probably shouldn't get too excited about hearing it... again.
