Yet another Pixel 10 series report tips reasonable price points in yet another big market





Fortunately, that's not completely true for all major smartphone vendors (the part about the rising flagship prices, anyway), as Pixel 10 , 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold compared to the four's 2024 predecessors. Fortunately, that's not completely true for all major smartphone vendors (the part about the rising flagship prices, anyway), as Google , for instance, seems to have no intention to overcharge for this year's, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold compared to the four's 2024 predecessors.

The signs are all there













Pixel 10 Pixel 9 Specifically, it appears that the "vanilla"model will cost 79,999 rupees with 256GB internal storage space. That equates to a little over $910 right now, and more importantly, it's identical with the regional launch price of the 6.3-inchin a 256 gig configuration back in August 2024.





Pixel 10 Pro XL will reportedly go for 124,999 rupees, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is all but guaranteed to start at Rs. 172,999. There's really no point in converting those numbers in US dollars, as the key thing to note is that the Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 10 Pro is expected to set you back Rs. 109,999 in a 256GB variant in the world's most populous nation, theXL will reportedly go for 124,999 rupees, and theis all but guaranteed to start at Rs. 172,999. There's really no point in converting those numbers in US dollars, as the key thing to note is that the Pixel 9 Pro , 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold made their regional debut last year at these same price points.

Are you pleased with Google's rumored Pixel 10 pricing strategy? Delighted! Cautiously excited It's okay, but it could have been better Nah, I expected the phones to get cheaper this year Delighted! 30.77% Cautiously excited 30.77% It's okay, but it could have been better 23.08% Nah, I expected the phones to get cheaper this year 15.38%





Pixel 10 , $999 for the Pixel 10 Pro , $1,199 for the , and $1,799 for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold Pixel 10 and 10 Pro are likely to start at 128GB storage space stateside, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL and 10 Pro Fold will not offer less than 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room. That obviously lends even more weight to the tags tipped for the US, which are almost etched in stone now at $799 for the, $999 for the, $1,199 for the Pixel 10 Pro XL , and $1,799 for the. We're talking about entry-level variants across the board, of course, but keep in mind that theand 10 Pro are likely to start at 128GB storage space stateside, while theXL and 10 Pro Fold will not offer less than 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room.

Which one should you buy?





Pixel 10 sounds like a very compelling value proposition with the same state-of-the-art Pixel 9 I'm obviously not going to tell you that, as your choice will depend on a lot of different factors, but for me, the "standard"sounds like a very compelling value proposition with the same state-of-the-art Google Tensor G5 processor under the hood as all its bigger and costlier brothers, a decidedly familiar (but also undeniably stylish) design, and an extra imaging sensor compared to the





Pixel 10 That 10.8MP telephoto snapper will naturally enhance the versatility and power of the's rear-facing camera system, even though the ultra-wide-angle lens is widely expected to go down from a 48 to a 12 megapixel count.









Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will curiously not come with any truly significant changes over their respective forerunners, gaining a little additional battery juice, a lot of extra processing power, and the same Pixel 10 , thus essentially aiming to further refine the already great Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro XL TheandXL will curiously not come with any truly significant changes over their respective forerunners, gaining a little additional battery juice, a lot of extra processing power, and the same first-party "Pixelsnap" magnetic wireless charging accessories as the non-Pro, thus essentially aiming to further refine the already greatandrather than trying to reinvent the wheel.





Pixel 10 Pro Fold , my otherwise tremendous excitement for Google's sophomore Galaxy Z Fold-rivaling effort has taken a big hit with Pixel 10 series will go up for pre-order as early as August 21. That's the day after the search giant's As for the, my otherwise tremendous excitement for Google's sophomore Galaxy Z Fold-rivaling effort has taken a big hit with those rumors of a delayed release in October . That's not corroborated in any way today, mind you, as the generally reliable folks over at Smartprix claim that theseries will go up for pre-order as early as August 21. That's the day after the search giant's big product launch event , but with no words on an actual shipment start, you probably shouldn't get too excited about hearing it... again.

After several years of stagnation (not necessarily in a negative sense), high-end smartphone pricing has become a little more volatile and unpredictable of late, with many top global brands making their flagship models more and more expensive due to various macroeconomic reasons, and let's be honest, an incessant desire to keep profit margins as chunky as possible.