Amazon's Black Friday deals on Apple's AirPods 4 are almost too good to be true





Those are obviously not as sophisticated as their Pro-branded cousins, but right now, they seem to be affordable enough to make plenty of Apple -devoted bargain hunters overlook their imperfections and less-than-premium capabilities. Apple AirPods 4 $44 off (34%) True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods 4 $69 off (39%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon

Normally available for $129 without active noise cancellation and $179 with ANC, the "standard" fourth-gen AirPods are currently marked down by 45 bucks in their cheaper version and a pretty incredible $60 as far as the costlier model is concerned.





AirPods 4 has only been To my knowledge, Amazon's $45 discount for the non-noise-cancellinghas only been matched by Best Buy once for a (very) limited time last week, while the $60 price cut on the higher-end variant is completely unprecedented and presumably unbeatable.

AirPods Pro 3 AirPods 4 Now that's what I call an epic Black Friday ... Week sale, and if you're an iPhone user unable (or unwilling) to purchase the state-of-the-art newtoday, I don't think you can make a better deal than those cheaper-than-everwith active noise cancellation.









Believe it or not, these ultra-affordable wireless earbuds share an Apple H2 chip with the much pricier AirPods Pro 3 while also supporting other premium features and technologies like Adaptive Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and an always popular Transparency Mode.





Of course, some fancy features (like Live Translation, heart rate monitoring during workouts, Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection) are missing here, but the battery life is great, starting at five hours of uninterrupted listening time and going up to as much as 30 hours with the bundled charging case factored in, and the sound quality is also awesome... for the sub-$120 price bracket. What more could you want?



