Amazon's Black Friday deals on Apple's AirPods 4 are almost too good to be true

With or without ANC, these might be the best affordable earbuds available right now.

Apple AirPods 4
Having trouble deciding between the deeply discounted AirPods Pro 2 and the... not-so-heavily-reduced but brand-new and super-exciting AirPods Pro 3 this holiday season? Before making your choice, you might want to consider the AirPods 4 as well.

Those are obviously not as sophisticated as their Pro-branded cousins, but right now, they seem to be affordable enough to make plenty of Apple-devoted bargain hunters overlook their imperfections and less-than-premium capabilities.

Apple AirPods 4

$44 off (34%)
True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods 4

$69 off (39%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon


Normally available for $129 without active noise cancellation and $179 with ANC, the "standard" fourth-gen AirPods are currently marked down by 45 bucks in their cheaper version and a pretty incredible $60 as far as the costlier model is concerned.

To my knowledge, Amazon's $45 discount for the non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4 has only been matched by Best Buy once for a (very) limited time last week, while the $60 price cut on the higher-end variant is completely unprecedented and presumably unbeatable.

Now that's what I call an epic Black Friday... Week sale, and if you're an iPhone user unable (or unwilling) to purchase the state-of-the-art new AirPods Pro 3 today, I don't think you can make a better deal than those cheaper-than-ever AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation.


Believe it or not, these ultra-affordable wireless earbuds share an Apple H2 chip with the much pricier AirPods Pro 3 while also supporting other premium features and technologies like Adaptive Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and an always popular Transparency Mode.

Of course, some fancy features (like Live Translation, heart rate monitoring during workouts, Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection) are missing here, but the battery life is great, starting at five hours of uninterrupted listening time and going up to as much as 30 hours with the bundled charging case factored in, and the sound quality is also awesome... for the sub-$120 price bracket. What more could you want?

COMMENTS (0)

