Google Pixel 10 series price leak has little surprises
We now know how much every Pixel 10 might cost in Europe.
Render of the Pixel 10 Pro XL | Image Credit — Android Headlines
Google might not change the pricing of the Pixel 10 lineup for the European market. The complete list of storage configurations and prices of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold has leaked, revealing final bits of information about Google’s upcoming phones.
Part of the information, shared by the leaker Roland Quandt on Bluesky, is also the price of the Pixel Buds 2a. While Quandt doesn’t share details about the source of this information, he’s one of the most prominent leakers in Europe, so there’s a high chance that these are Google’s final prices. Unfortunately, this information might not be any indication of Google’s pricing in the United States.
Here are all the configurations of the Pixel 10 and their leaked European prices
Pixel 10
- 128GB: €899
- 256GB: €999
Pixel 10 Pro
- 128GB: €1,099
- 256GB: €1,199
- 512GB: €1,329
- 1TB: €1,589
Pixel 10 Pro XL
- 256GB: €1,299
- 512GB: €1,429
- 1TB: €1,689
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
- 256GB: €1,899
- 512GB: €2,029
- 1TB: €2,289
Unlike the smartphones, the Pixel Buds 2a might see a price hike compared to their predecessor. The new earphones are claimed to start at €149 (about $174 when directly converted), which is a major increase from the €99 starting price of the Pixel Buds A.
Are the Pixel 10 models getting more expensive in the US?
While Google appears to keep the European prices of the Pixel 10 smartphones unchanged from last year, the situation in the United States might be different. A few months ago, there were reports that the Pixel 10 Pro XL might see a price hike in the US, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may become cheaper.
Another thing to consider is the wild and unpredictable situation with the US import tariffs. Google doesn’t manufacture its phones in the US, so every device imported from Vietnam, China, or India might be subject to tariffs. That could lead to a price hike, unless Google decides to eat the difference.
In my opinion, Google will do its best to keep the US prices of the Pixel 10 as low as possible. After last year’s increase, a Pixel 9 costs as much as an iPhone 16 or a Galaxy S25. If Google is forced to raise the price of the Pixel 10, people would need to choose an alternative to the most popular phones and pay more for the pleasure. That would make the already complicated choice of a Pixel phone even more difficult.
