Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
This is technically not a Black Friday deal, but it's hard to believe a heftier discount will come anytime soon.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Is the 2024-released iPad Pro 11 (M4) the best tablet money can buy in (late) 2025? Technically, no. Not after Apple unveiled an improved new edition with a faster M5 chip (and few other notable upgrades) last month.
But at the right price, I'm sure we can agree that the "old" 11-inch powerhouse is a smarter "investment" than its successor, and although it's obviously not what you'd call conventionally affordable, the tablet's 1TB storage configuration (with 5G connectivity also on deck) can be had at the time of this writing at a new record high discount.
Normally available for an obscene $1,799, the ultra-high-end 11-incher is currently marked down by no less than $400 at Amazon without special requirements or you having to wait for tomorrow's official Black Friday Week sale start.
As a matter of fact, I would strongly advise you not to wait until tomorrow (let alone later in this holiday season), as Amazon's Black Friday-grade deal could well go away in a matter of hours and never return. Of course, you can call that idle speculation on my part, but I like to think of it as an educated guess based on years and years of experience keeping an eye on these types of "random" promotions.
The deeply discounted iPad Pro 11 (2024) with a whole terabyte of internal storage space and built-in cellular support is only available in a Space Black color, mind you, having previously received a $300 price cut a couple of times and nothing above that level.
In other words, this is a completely unprecedented and possibly unbeatable deal on an undeniably stylish, respectably powerful, and decidedly versatile tablet with plenty of local digital hoarding room for virtually any type of user.
And yes, in case you're wondering, that "outdated" Apple M4 processor is still fast enough to hold off pretty much all of Samsung's best tablets, which happen to be massively discounted right now as well.
Follow us on Google News
19 Nov, 2025Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
11 Nov, 2025Stop waiting for Black Friday — the iPad Pro M4 is down to its lowest price ever
10 Nov, 2025The iPad Air M2 with 1TB of storage is back under the spotlight at $300 off
03 Nov, 2025Tiny yet powerful, the iPad mini A17 Pro hits just right at $100 off ahead of Black Friday
29 Oct, 2025Amazon slashes $370 off the 1TB iPad Air M3 before Black Friday
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: