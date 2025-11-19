Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage





But at the right price, I'm sure we can agree that the "old" 11-inch powerhouse is a smarter "investment" than its successor, and although it's obviously not what you'd call conventionally affordable, the tablet's 1TB storage configuration (with 5G connectivity also on deck) can be had at the time of this writing at a new record high discount.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024) $400 off (22%) Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, 1TB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Space Black Color Buy at Amazon









Normally available for an obscene $1,799, the ultra-high-end 11-incher is currently marked down by no less than $400 at Amazon without special requirements or you having to wait for tomorrow's official Black Friday Week sale start





not to wait until tomorrow (let alone later in this holiday season), as Amazon's As a matter of fact, I would strongly advise youto wait until tomorrow (let alone later in this holiday season), as Amazon's Black Friday -grade deal could well go away in a matter of hours and never return. Of course, you can call that idle speculation on my part, but I like to think of it as an educated guess based on years and years of experience keeping an eye on these types of "random" promotions.

The deeply discounted iPad Pro 11 (2024) with a whole terabyte of internal storage space and built-in cellular support is only available in a Space Black color, mind you, having previously received a $300 price cut a couple of times and nothing above that level.





In other words, this is a completely unprecedented and possibly unbeatable deal on an undeniably stylish, respectably powerful, and decidedly versatile tablet with plenty of local digital hoarding room for virtually any type of user.





, which happen to be And yes, in case you're wondering, that "outdated" Apple M4 processor is still fast enough to hold off pretty much all of Samsung's best tablets , which happen to be massively discounted right now as well.



