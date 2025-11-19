New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Recommended Stories

What do you want tomorrow's event to be about? Better customer service. Relaxed phone unlocking requirements. New plans. Return of original price lock. Better customer service. 23.08% Relaxed phone unlocking requirements. 46.15% New plans. 15.38% Return of original price lock. 15.38%

Is this what customers want?

T-Mobile

AT&T

Verizon

Verizon

T-Mobile

Verizon

Whileis doing better thanandin terms of customer adds and may soon surpassto become the largest carrier in the US, existing customers feel it has lost its way.grew on the strength of its attractive pricing, and while it's still more affordable than, it doesn't necessarily provide the same level of value as it once did.Regardless, with the company still clinging to the Un-carrier moniker, there's still hope that tomorrow's announcement will be a welcome one for customers.