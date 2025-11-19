New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
Is this the pain point T-Mobile was talking about?
T-Mobile Times Square | Image Credit - Focus Lighting
With T-Mobile remaining tight-lipped about what its Un-carrier event tomorrow will be about, two more speculations have arisen: the carrier may announce a same day delivery option or a new watch plan.
T-Mobile's first Un-carrier event since 2023
There are now same-day delivery and pickup options on T-Mobile's website.
T-Mobile's new CEO, Srini Gopalan, has disclosed that the event's tagline is 'It's about time,' and that the announcement will address a huge wireless frustration.
Some eagle-eyed users have spotted a new option on T-Mobile's website, and The Mobile Report believes that this is the focus of the event. The website displays same-day delivery and pickup options that previously weren't there.
The option doesn't work right now, and if this is indeed what T-Mobile is going to announce tomorrow, the feature may be activated tomorrow.
Another possibility is a new watch program. This aligns with the 'about time' theme. T-Mobile already allows customers on pricey plans to add a watch line for $5 per month, so it's possible that the option will expand to all customers.
Not a high-profile event
Considering only Srini is hyping up the event, and it will be broadcast only on his social channels, this doesn't look like a major event. As such, T-Mobile may not necessarily announce anything monumental.
Back when T-Mobile challenged industry norms, Un-carrier events used to be iconic. It was during these events that T-Mobile announced game-changing things such as no contracts and tax-inclusive pricing.
Same-day delivery might not be a headlining announcement, but it will still be an important one, especially because AT&T and Verizon already offer the option.
Another possibility that has been floated is new account creation through the T-Life app. With competition revving up, T-Mobile needs to make it easier for new customers to join its network, and letting them join using T-Life would be one way to do that.
T-Mobile has repeatedly said that it wants to extend its network leadership and improve customer experience using the T-Life app. The app has been installed over 85 million times and has 20 million monthly users. The company is encouraging self-service through the app, with the eventual potential goal of scaling back retail presence and discourage customer care calls.
This would tie in with the new CEO's efficiency goals, helping the company bolster profit without raising prices.
Recommended Stories
Is this what customers want?
While T-Mobile is doing better than AT&T and Verizon in terms of customer adds and may soon surpass Verizon to become the largest carrier in the US, existing customers feel it has lost its way. T-Mobile grew on the strength of its attractive pricing, and while it's still more affordable than Verizon, it doesn't necessarily provide the same level of value as it once did.
Regardless, with the company still clinging to the Un-carrier moniker, there's still hope that tomorrow's announcement will be a welcome one for customers.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: