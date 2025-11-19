Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Is now a good time to get a new smartphone?
Price hikes in 2026 for smartphones are not out of the question, not at all. In recent weeks, we've often talked about it:
Sporadic leaks claim the Galaxy S26 family could be spared this fate, but until Samsung announces it on stage, nothing is certain.
As Reuters reports, Xiaomi's predictions are based on the extra-high prices of memory chips right now – and, thanks to AI and data centers, the trend will continue in the near future.
For example, prices for Samsung's DDR5 memory modules have jumped sharply recently. The 32 GB modules rose from $149 in September to $239 in November, while 16 GB and 128 GB chips went up around 50%, and other sizes increased by more than 30%.
Last month, Lu said that rising memory chip prices had pushed up smartphone costs, responding to some buyers who were unhappy with the price of Xiaomi's new Redmi K90 (a bit pricier than K80).
In the third quarter, Xiaomi shipped 43.3 million phones worldwide, a slight 0.5% increase from a year earlier, keeping it in third place globally with a 13.6% market share, according to its latest financial report referencing Omdia.
For Android users, there's a wide range of options right now, from budget-friendly phones to mid-range and flagship devices.
If you already have a new phone, there's no need to rush an upgrade. Unless you're looking for something very specific, 2026 upgrades probably won't offer anything essential in terms of day-to-day performance.
iPhone users have a strong option in the iPhone 17 Pro this year, though it's worth noting that the device is prone to scratches and dents, so a good case is highly recommended.
What's more, no Galaxy S26 price hikes would be a miracle, since Xiaomi President Lu Weibing has once again issued a warning about higher gadget prices in 2026.
But why?
Xiaomi 15T for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
I expect pressure to be much heavier next year than this year. Overall, consumers are likely to see a sizable rise in product retail prices. Some of the pressure may have to be addressed through price hikes, but price increases alone won't be enough to digest it.
Is now a good time to get a new phone?
If your current phone is struggling, the current Black Friday deals make a solid case for upgrading now rather than waiting for 2026. Prices might not rise across the board next year, but why take the chance?
