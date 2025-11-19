Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Headphones 35% OFF!
Trending:
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025

Is now a good time to get a new smartphone?

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Xiaomi
A man holding two Xiaomi phones.
Price hikes in 2026 for smartphones are not out of the question, not at all. In recent weeks, we've often talked about it:


Sporadic leaks claim the Galaxy S26 family could be spared this fate, but until Samsung announces it on stage, nothing is certain.

What's more, no Galaxy S26 price hikes would be a miracle, since Xiaomi President Lu Weibing has once again issued a warning about higher gadget prices in 2026.

But why?



As Reuters reports, Xiaomi's predictions are based on the extra-high prices of memory chips right now – and, thanks to AI and data centers, the trend will continue in the near future.

For example, prices for Samsung's DDR5 memory modules have jumped sharply recently. The 32 GB modules rose from $149 in September to $239 in November, while 16 GB and 128 GB chips went up around 50%, and other sizes increased by more than 30%.

I expect pressure to be much heavier next year than this year. Overall, consumers are likely to see a sizable rise in product retail prices. Some of the pressure may have to be addressed through price hikes, but price increases alone won't be enough to digest it.
– Xiaomi President Lu Weibing on an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 18, 2025


Last month, Lu said that rising memory chip prices had pushed up smartphone costs, responding to some buyers who were unhappy with the price of Xiaomi's new Redmi K90 (a bit pricier than K80).

In the third quarter, Xiaomi shipped 43.3 million phones worldwide, a slight 0.5% increase from a year earlier, keeping it in third place globally with a 13.6% market share, according to its latest financial report referencing Omdia.

Are price hikes justified?

Vote View Result

Is now a good time to get a new phone?


For Android users, there's a wide range of options right now, from budget-friendly phones to mid-range and flagship devices.

If your current phone is struggling, the current Black Friday deals make a solid case for upgrading now rather than waiting for 2026. Prices might not rise across the board next year, but why take the chance?

Recommended Stories

If you already have a new phone, there's no need to rush an upgrade. Unless you're looking for something very specific, 2026 upgrades probably won't offer anything essential in terms of day-to-day performance.

iPhone users have a strong option in the iPhone 17 Pro this year, though it's worth noting that the device is prone to scratches and dents, so a good case is highly recommended.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
iPadOS 26: dismantling the iPad experience while looking good
iPadOS 26: dismantling the iPad experience while looking good
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless