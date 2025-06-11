Google Pixel 10 might catch up to the iPhone in one area Android fans have been wanting for years

Referential image of the Google Pixel 9 Pro . | Image credit — PhoneArena





Google is reportedly preparing to bring magnets to the Pixel lineup for the first time. According to several reports , the upcoming Pixel 10 will include support for Qi2.2 wireless charging and introduce a new line of magnetic accessories under the name "Pixelsnap."





Pixel 10 is expected to change that, with magnets built directly into the phone. While Pixel phones have supported wireless charging in the past, they have lacked the magnetic hardware seen in Apple’s MagSafe system. Pixel 9 owners, for example, need special cases to use MagSafe-style chargers and stands. Theis expected to change that, with magnets built directly into the phone.





What is Pixelsnap?





Google’s new Pixelsnap accessory line appears to include at least three products:

Pixelsnap Charger

Pixelsnap Charger with Stand

Pixelsnap Ring Stand





These accessories sound similar to common MagSafe tools, like a flat magnetic charger, a stand-based charger, and a ring grip that doubles as a kickstand. If accurate, this would give Pixel 10 users an experience closer to what iPhone users have had for several years.





Qi2.2 support and charging expectations





Qi2.2 is the latest version of the Qi wireless charging standard. It can theoretically deliver up to 60W of power, but that doesn’t mean the Pixel 10 will charge at those speeds. It’s more likely that Google will use a slower, more controlled charging rate, similar to what we see in most flagship phones today. The real benefit here is the improved alignment and stability offered by the magnetic connection.





Pixel 10 is expected to use the full Qi2 feature set. Android Authority found evidence linking the Pixelsnap accessory program directly to the Pixel 10, which strongly suggests the magnets are built into the phone itself. Unlike other Android phones that support Qi2 but skip the magnets, the Pixel 10 is expected to use the full Qi2 feature set.









Google is expected to hold its Made by Google event in August, with the Pixel 10 going on sale shortly after. This is where expect that more details will be revealed on Pixelsnap and Qi2.2 charging.



