Google Pixel 10 might catch up to the iPhone in one area Android fans have been wanting for years

A small but long-requested hardware shift may finally bring Pixel users closer to a true MagSafe-like experience.

Image of the Google Pixel 9 Pro
Referential image of the Google Pixel 9 Pro.

Google is reportedly preparing to bring magnets to the Pixel lineup for the first time. According to severalreports, the upcoming Pixel 10 will include support for Qi2.2 wireless charging and introduce a new line of magnetic accessories under the name "Pixelsnap."

While Pixel phones have supported wireless charging in the past, they have lacked the magnetic hardware seen in Apple’s MagSafe system. Pixel 9 owners, for example, need special cases to use MagSafe-style chargers and stands. The Pixel 10 is expected to change that, with magnets built directly into the phone.

What is Pixelsnap?


Google’s new Pixelsnap accessory line appears to include at least three products:
  • Pixelsnap Charger
  • Pixelsnap Charger with Stand
  • Pixelsnap Ring Stand

These accessories sound similar to common MagSafe tools, like a flat magnetic charger, a stand-based charger, and a ring grip that doubles as a kickstand. If accurate, this would give Pixel 10 users an experience closer to what iPhone users have had for several years.

Image of an iPhone with a magsafe charger
Pixel users may finally be able to enjoy the use of magnetic accessories just like iPhone users have for years with MagSafe.

Qi2.2 support and charging expectations


Qi2.2 is the latest version of the Qi wireless charging standard. It can theoretically deliver up to 60W of power, but that doesn’t mean the Pixel 10 will charge at those speeds. It’s more likely that Google will use a slower, more controlled charging rate, similar to what we see in most flagship phones today. The real benefit here is the improved alignment and stability offered by the magnetic connection.

Unlike other Android phones that support Qi2 but skip the magnets, the Pixel 10 is expected to use the full Qi2 feature set. Android Authority found evidence linking the Pixelsnap accessory program directly to the Pixel 10, which strongly suggests the magnets are built into the phone itself.

Screenshot of Google wireless charger accessories listing
Evidence found of new Google wireless magnetic chargers .

Google is expected to hold its Made by Google event in August, with the Pixel 10 going on sale shortly after. This is where expect that more details will be revealed on Pixelsnap and Qi2.2 charging.

While Apple’s MagSafe has been around for years, and Samsung has quietly experimented with magnetic accessories, there hasn’t been an official Android-wide push until now. Google’s decision to fully adopt magnets in the Pixel 10 could make its ecosystem more appealing to users looking for convenience and consistency. It’s a small feature, but one that I believe could make a noticeable difference in everyday use.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.
