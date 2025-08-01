Pixel 10 Pro: Is it Just About the Tensor G5?
The Tensor G5 marks a turning point – but what else is Google planning for its next flagship?
The Pixel 10 Pro is set to be officially revealed on August 20, and the excitement is already heating up. With months of leaks behind us, Google's next flagship is shaping up to be more than just a routine refresh.
At the heart of the update is the all-new Tensor G5 chip – a major milestone for Google, as it's the company's first fully in-house processor built with TSMC. But while the chip is a big leap forward, it's not the only change worth paying attention to. As we get closer to launch day, more details are emerging that point to a broader evolution of the Pixel experience.
Google being in control of the design would help the company achieve fewer bugs in the system, and could even help it bump up camera quality.
Rumor has it that the Pixel 10 Pro may come with support for the Qi2 wireless charging standard. And at the moment, it could either be with a case, just like the Galaxy S25 phones, or a full-blown magnetic Pixel 10 Pro with an approach similar to Apple's MagSafe.
Google hasn't offered Qi2 on previous Pixels. Now, there's the possibility that Google is looking into adding magnets to the Pixel 10 line, judging by the dimensions and weight that leaked (and all the Pixels are heavier and thicker than previous generations).
Of course, the added weight could be due to the bigger batteries, but it could also be that Google has decided to place magnets to enable Qi2 support.
Adding weight to this speculation is a report from June, which claims the Mountain View tech giant is prepping an ecosystem of magnetic Qi2 accessories, which may be called "Pixelsnap". There are reportedly going to be two chargers and a stand.
Rumor has it that the Pixel 10 Pro may finally sport an upgrade to its PWM dimming rate, which would improve the display, especially for people who are sensitive to screen flicker.
PWM plays a big role in the control of OLED display brightness. A higher rate of PWM would mean less stress on the eyes. Currently, Pixels use a 240Hz rate, but Google is said to be improving this with this year's Pixel phones.
According to leaks, the Pixel 10 may come with a slightly bigger battery than its predecessor, a 4,870mAh one. The Pixel 9 Pro has a 4,700mAh battery cell. The upgrade may not be huge, but nevertheless, notable improvements in battery life are very likely, mainly thanks to the new Tensor G5 chip.
Rumors and leaks indicate that, on paper, the Pixel 10 Pro's cameras won't be upgraded from last year. So, we expect a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 42MP front-facing camera. These are obviously familiar specs if you know the Pixel 9, but that doesn't mean there won't be any improvement in this department.
Google is very strong in the software processing of its images, and it's always been. The new chip may also help here with its more powerful capabilities, and we have Gemini AI that's going to lend a hand.
Tensor G5: Google's first fully in-house designed chip
Now, the Pixel 10 Pro will come with the new Tensor G5 chip, which is the first fully designed chip by Google and manufactured by TSMC. Previously, Google designed its chip in a collaboration with Samsung, which will no longer be the case with the Pixel 10 series, reportedly.
The new chip is said to be a blend of proprietary designs and select external technologies. The Tensor G5 is said to be manufactured using TSMC's advanced 3nm N3E process, which means it will be more power-efficient while performing better than previous generations.
But is the new chip everything cool that the Pixel 10 Pro will bring?
Qi2 charging on the Pixel 10 Pro
Improved display experience
Better battery life on the Pixel 10 Pro
As we mentioned, the Tensor G5 will be more energy efficient and powerful, and it will also be optimized for the Pixel 10 Pro more precisely, given that Google has more control over the design. This could allow for longer battery life, despite the modest number on the spec sheet.
Potential camera upgrades
