The first big Apple Watch Series 11 discount has arrived just in time for Black Friday Week

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watch Series 11
Released a couple of months ago alongside a robust new Apple Watch Ultra 3 with satellite messaging support and the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 3 with an almost surprisingly respectable list of features and capabilities, the "mainstream" Apple Watch Series 11 was the only member of the trio that didn't score a substantial discount prior to today.

That's obviously changing with the official start of Amazon's Black Friday Week sale, and all of a sudden, pretty much every single Series 11 model is marked down by a cool 50 bucks from its list price. We're talking prices normally ranging from as little as $399 for a GPS-only unit with a 42mm aluminum case to as much as $799 for cellular-enabled 46mm devices pairing ultra-high-quality titanium cases with stylish Milanese Loops.

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm)

$49 off (12%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm)

$49 off (11%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm)

$49 off (10%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE + 5G Connectivity, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm)

$49 off (9%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE + 5G Connectivity, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Amazon


While the latter variant is clearly not for everyone, the former is guaranteed to put a big smile on the faces of a lot of hardcore Apple fans this holiday season, and the same naturally goes for "standard" 46mm models lacking cellular connectivity and even the cheapest 5G-equipped units, which are typically available for $499 and $529 in 42 and 46mm sizes respectively.

Now, a $50 discount may not sound life-changing... because it's not, but when you're already looking at probably the best smartwatch money can buy, something like that can definitely seal the deal and convince you not to wait another day, let alone weeks for potentially better Christmas offers.


No, I'm not saying that the Apple Watch Series 11 is better than the Apple Watch Ultra 3... necessarily, but it's almost certainly a smarter choice for the masses due to its lighter construction, equally powerful S10 processor, similarly expansive health monitoring arsenal, and significantly lower prices (even outside extended Black Friday campaigns).

Yes, this thing can notify you of possible signs of hypertension and sleep apnea while also keeping an eye on your blood oxygen levels, temperature, general sleep quality, and many other crucial health and wellness aspects. The battery life is not bad either (by "mainstream" Apple Watch standards, at least), and the Retina display is an absolute stunner, with not just impressive resolution, but up to 2,000 nits brightness and top-notch scratch resistance as well.

Apple iPhone 15

$481
$829
$348 off (42%)
iPhone 15 - Certified Refurbished at Back Market Unlocked Black • 256 GB • eSIM
Buy at BackMarket
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15264 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
