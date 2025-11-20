The first big Apple Watch Series 11 discount has arrived just in time for Black Friday Week
Probably the best iPhone-compatible smartwatch around is now 50 bucks cheaper than usual.
Released a couple of months ago alongside a robust new Apple Watch Ultra 3 with satellite messaging support and the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 3 with an almost surprisingly respectable list of features and capabilities, the "mainstream" Apple Watch Series 11 was the only member of the trio that didn't score a substantial discount prior to today.
That's obviously changing with the official start of Amazon's Black Friday Week sale, and all of a sudden, pretty much every single Series 11 model is marked down by a cool 50 bucks from its list price. We're talking prices normally ranging from as little as $399 for a GPS-only unit with a 42mm aluminum case to as much as $799 for cellular-enabled 46mm devices pairing ultra-high-quality titanium cases with stylish Milanese Loops.
While the latter variant is clearly not for everyone, the former is guaranteed to put a big smile on the faces of a lot of hardcore Apple fans this holiday season, and the same naturally goes for "standard" 46mm models lacking cellular connectivity and even the cheapest 5G-equipped units, which are typically available for $499 and $529 in 42 and 46mm sizes respectively.
Now, a $50 discount may not sound life-changing... because it's not, but when you're already looking at probably the best smartwatch money can buy, something like that can definitely seal the deal and convince you not to wait another day, let alone weeks for potentially better Christmas offers.
That's not an ugly smartwatch by any measure of the word. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
No, I'm not saying that the Apple Watch Series 11 is better than the Apple Watch Ultra 3... necessarily, but it's almost certainly a smarter choice for the masses due to its lighter construction, equally powerful S10 processor, similarly expansive health monitoring arsenal, and significantly lower prices (even outside extended Black Friday campaigns).
Yes, this thing can notify you of possible signs of hypertension and sleep apnea while also keeping an eye on your blood oxygen levels, temperature, general sleep quality, and many other crucial health and wellness aspects. The battery life is not bad either (by "mainstream" Apple Watch standards, at least), and the Retina display is an absolute stunner, with not just impressive resolution, but up to 2,000 nits brightness and top-notch scratch resistance as well.
