Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price





Released around a year and a half ago at a recommended price of $229.95 and permanently marked down to $179.95 at some point this year, the brand's first-ever full-fledged smartwatch designed with kids' needs and preferences in mind is now discounted by 80 bucks from the latter list price.

Fitbit Ace LTE $80 off (44%) Kids Smartwatch with Standalone Cellular Connectivity, GPS Location, Calling and Messaging Capabilities, Activity-Based Games (Ace Pass Data Plan Required), 16+ Hours of Battery Life, Fast Charging Support, Color OLED Display with 333 ppi Density and Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon





That means that you have to pay a whopping $130 less today than back in the summer of 2024 for your choice of two playful and decidedly eye-catching Fitbit colors: Mild Strange Arcade and Spicy - Moovin. It pretty much goes without saying that you're looking at a totally unprecedented deal here, and although my crystal ball is currently in the shop for its annual inspection, I highly doubt any major US retailer will be able to offer a bigger discount come Black Friday or Cyber Monday in a few weeks.

So, yes, you might as well pull the trigger right now and cross a presumably very important item off your holiday shopping list without wasting any more time or sitting in any lines. You obviously don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to score a deal that wasn't available during any of the e-commerce giant's Prime Day events this year, and if you're wondering about your alternatives, it's literally impossible to find one as affordable and as nice as the Fitbit Ace LTE.









much costlier than the device I'm recommending today. Yes, the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3 is even cheaper, but that's not really a full-blown smartwatch with a display as impressive as the Ace LTE, while the Bounce is costlier and the Bounce 2 costlier than the device I'm recommending today.





4G LTE connectivity (duh!) and Fitbit Arcade support are without a doubt the two biggest selling points of the Fitbit Ace LTE, although it's very important to keep in mind that you need to pay an additional $119 a year or $9.99 a month for a special pass enabling the watch's cellular capabilities and granting you access to tons of fun movement-based games.



Recommended Stories

Still, the value equation remains a knockout when you also consider Google 's stellar software support, Fitbit's industry-leading health monitoring expertise, and of course, that remarkably large (for a kid-friendly smartwatch, at least) color OLED touchscreen with excellent 333 ppi (pixel per inch) resolution.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US! Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15 Pre-order now

Don't know what to get your child for Christmas? If they're young enough to appreciate a wearable device... that's not an Apple Watch, Amazon is currently running an unbeatable sale for the unrivaled Fitbit Ace LTE.