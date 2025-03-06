GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch is on 'clearance' at a remarkably low price

Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch for kids
Unveiled less than a year ago as Google's first-ever child-oriented smartwatch, the Fitbit Ace LTE might be going away soon. That's at least what a phenomenal new Woot deal labeled as a "clearance" seems to suggest, so if you want to surprise your kid with a nice and thoughtful gift that they're likely to have fun with and use to get regular exercise, it's probably a good idea to hurry.

In theory, you have 11 days at the time of this writing to decide if the cellular-enabled Fitbit Ace timepiece is right for you at a record low price of $129.99. In reality, however, this amazing clearance offer could obviously expire far sooner than March 17, especially seeing as how Woot only has one color option in stock (namely, the "Mild/ Strange Arcade" model).

Fitbit Ace LTE

$129 99
$229 95
$100 off (43%)
Kids Smartwatch with Standalone Cellular Connectivity, GPS Location, Calling and Messaging Capabilities, Activity-Based Games (Ace Pass Data Plan Required), 16+ Hours of Battery Life, Fast Charging Support, Color OLED Display with 333 ppi Density and Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, Mild Color, New, 1-Year Google Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Fitbit Ace LTE

$15 off (7%)
Kids Smartwatch with Standalone Cellular Connectivity, GPS Location, Calling and Messaging Capabilities, Activity-Based Games (Ace Pass Data Plan Required), 16+ Hours of Battery Life, Fast Charging Support, Color OLED Display with 333 ppi Density and Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

In case you're wondering, retailers like Best Buy and Google itself continue to list the Fitbit Ace LTE at its regular price of $229.95, while a couple of third-party Amazon sellers can do $15 discounts right now. That doesn't even come close to the $100 markdown currently available at Amazon-owned Woot, which matches a pre-Black Friday 2024 deal offered by the same e-tailer almost four whole months ago.

This incredible $100 discount doesn't come with any sort of strings attached, special requirements, or even warranty sacrifices, as the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on sale here for 130 bucks apiece are covered under the same standard 1-year manufacturer policy as devices purchased directly from Google.

Unfortunately, you will have to pay extra if you want to unlock the Ace LTE's full potential, with a Fitbit Ace Pass data plan costing $9.99 a month and including access to Fitbit Arcade games, GPS location services, and "all software updates" in addition to actual cellular connectivity.

That still doesn't make this a bad deal by any standard, especially if you consider how few solid kid-friendly alternatives are available in 2025. Of course, you could always treat your child like an adult and buy them a "regular" Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch, but that would mean giving up some very precious parental control features and a playful design your 11 or 12-year-old is likely to fall in love with at first sight.
