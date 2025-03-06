Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch is on 'clearance' at a remarkably low price





In theory, you have 11 days at the time of this writing to decide if the cellular-enabled Fitbit Ace timepiece is right for you at a record low price of $129.99. In reality, however, this amazing clearance offer could obviously expire far sooner than March 17, especially seeing as how Woot only has one color option in stock (namely, the "Mild/ Strange Arcade" model).

In case you're wondering, retailers like Best Buy and Google itself continue to list the Fitbit Ace LTE at its regular price of $229.95, while a couple of third-party Amazon sellers can do $15 discounts right now. That doesn't even come close to the $100 markdown currently available at Amazon-owned Woot, which matches a pre-Black Friday 2024 deal offered by the same e-tailer almost four whole months ago.

This incredible $100 discount doesn't come with any sort of strings attached, special requirements, or even warranty sacrifices, as the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on sale here for 130 bucks apiece are covered under the same standard 1-year manufacturer policy as devices purchased directly from Google.





Unfortunately, you will have to pay extra if you want to unlock the Ace LTE's full potential, with a Fitbit Ace Pass data plan costing $9.99 a month and including access to Fitbit Arcade games, GPS location services, and "all software updates" in addition to actual cellular connectivity.





That still doesn't make this a bad deal by any standard, especially if you consider how few solid kid-friendly alternatives are available in 2025. Of course, you could always treat your child like an adult and buy them a "regular" Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch, but that would mean giving up some very precious parental control features and a playful design your 11 or 12-year-old is likely to fall in love with at first sight.