Garmin's new kid smartwatch doubles the price, but not the value

The Bounce 2 gets a fancy screen and a few new features, but its new $300 price tag is a head-scratcher.

By
0comments
Wearables Garmin
Garmin Bounce 2 watches header image
Garmin's new kids' smartwatch gets a fancy screen and a couple of new tricks. But the company also doubled the price, making it a much tougher sell for parents.

So, Garmin's new kids' watch costs how much?

Video Thumbnail

Garmin just rolled out the Bounce 2, the successor to its 2022 kids' smartwatch, and it's a bit of a head-scratcher. The original was a solid little device with LTE for tracking and messaging, all for a reasonable $150. This new model bumps the price up to a whopping $299.99, and for that, the upgrades feel pretty light.

The biggest changes are a new round design with a much nicer 1.2-inch AMOLED display and the addition of two-way voice calling, an upgrade from the previous voice-message-only system. It also adds a neat trick where it can transcribe voice messages.

Other features, like real-time location tracking via the Garmin Jr. app, geofencing alerts, and the two-day battery life, are carried over from the original. There's also new support for Amazon Music, but that will likely take a bite out of the battery life. While the watch's price doubled, the required LTE subscription thankfully stays the same at $9.99 a month.

Why this price hike is a big deal


Honestly, the original Bounce's main appeal was its price. At $150, it was an affordable way for parents in the Garmin ecosystem to keep tabs on their kids. By jacking the price up to $300, Garmin has pushed the Bounce 2 out of the budget-friendly category and into direct competition with more capable devices, which is a bit of a mess.

For instance, you can often find a cellular Apple Watch SE for not much more than this. While the Apple Watch requires an iPhone for setup, it offers a full-fledged operating system, a massive app store, and far more utility that a child can grow into. The Bounce 2, by comparison, is still a very basic tracker and communicator. It's a great-looking one now, with its new AMOLED screen, but it's hard to see how that screen and two-way calling justify a 100% price increase. It feels like Garmin is now charging a premium price for what is still, fundamentally, an entry-level device.

Do you think the Garmin Bounce 2 watches for kids are overpriced?

Vote View Result

Look, the price is just too high


I'm not going to beat around the bush: I wouldn't personally buy this. The upgrades on the Bounce 2 are nice, but they absolutely do not warrant doubling the price. The original device made perfect sense as a simple, affordable tracker. This new one loses that key advantage.

Recommended Stories
For $300, my money would go elsewhere. I'd either look for a deal on an Apple Watch SE for an older kid or seek out other dedicated kids' smartwatches that haven't forgotten that affordability is a key feature for parents. The new design is sleek, and the screen is a welcome improvement, but the value proposition that made the first Bounce compelling is completely gone. It's a shame because Garmin was on the right track, but this pricing feels like a serious misstep.


COMMENTS (0)

